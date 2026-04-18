12 Of The Most Jaw-Dropping Castles Around The US

Driving along California's Central Coast, it's easy to get caught up in the ocean views. Perched on a hilltop overlooking the Pacific, the Hearst Castle estate feels deliberately set apart from everything below, with a scale and setting that make it hard to ignore. Media magnate William Randolph Hearst was well-known in California, as he owned multiple newspapers and publications. Today, the media empire he created remains family-owned and is one of the largest diversified information, services, and media companies in the world.

Using ranch land he inherited from his mother, Hearst started construction on Hearst Castle in 1919. By 1947, the estate had 165 rooms and 127 acres of gardens, pools, terraces, and walkways. The lavish California castle was designed to reflect influences from European castles, while still embracing its California location. Inside Hearst Castle, visitors pass through a series of grand rooms filled with antique European ceilings, antique artwork, and architectural details that reflect Hearst's passion for collecting. The Neptune Pool, lined with marble and classical columns, is one of the castle's most recognizable features. It's quite the contrast to the indoor Roman Pool, which is decorated with mosaic tile and gold accents.

Visitors reach the castle via a guided tour, which includes transportation up the hill. Multiple tour options provide specific access to different sections of the estate. From the road, you cannot really see the castle well, so the tour is necessary if you want to take in both the building's design and the views around it.