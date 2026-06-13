South Carolina's Sunny Pier Near Charleston Is Perfect For Fishing, Frozen Drinks, And Ocean Views
While Charleston delights with its historic Battery and charming King Street, those seeking a day by the ocean should venture just 12 miles southeast of the city. Here, you'll find Folly Beach, a sandy stretch running for six miles along Folly Island. The expansive, east-facing beach is referred to as "The Edge of America" due to its panoramic Atlantic Ocean views and dreamy sunrises. The heart of this stretch of land is the Edwin S. Taylor Folly Beach Pier, which was originally built out of wood in the 1930s. In 2022, after a massive two-year renovation, the pier reopened. It now spans over 1,000 feet.
Sun-soaked Folly Beach Pier is a popular destination for saltwater fishing. The refreshing waters brim with catches year-round, from pompano and flounder to tarpon and mackerel. The pier also plays host to a variety of fishing tournaments, drawing both expert and amateur anglers. Even if you're not into fishing, the pier invites long strolls with endless beach and ocean vistas. You can sometimes even spot dolphins leaping through the waves. Crowning the end of the pier is Koko's on the Pier, an alfresco beach bar that serves Hawaiian-inspired frozen drinks and Southern comfort food.
Folly Beach Pier is open daily and year-round (except for Thanksgiving, Christmas Day, and New Year's Day), with the exact hours varying each month. There is a parking lot located in front of the pier where visitors can park for a fee (between $5 and $25, depending on the season). Folly Beach Pier is about a 25-minute drive from downtown Charleston, which blends a striking European appearance with Southern charm, and a 35-minute drive from Charleston International Airport.
Fishing at Folly Beach Pier
Folly Beach Pier is not only over 1,000 feet long, but it's also 25 feet wide, providing anglers with plenty of space to hook impressive catches year-round. The waters surrounding the pier shelter a wide range of saltwater species, such as black drum, bluefish, seatrout, flounder, and tarpon. However, what you'll catch will often depend on where you are located along the pier. If you're closer to the beach, you'll find black drum and seatrout in the shallow surf, while towards the end of the pier, you can reel in King and Spanish mackerel or bluefish in the deeper waters. During the summer and early fall months, game fish such as tarpon are also plentiful around the pier. "Has to be the best pier I have ever visited and fished. They've even made accommodations for the fishermen along the pier," raved a Google Maps reviewer. There are plenty of rod holders and cleaning tables located along the pier. Between May and October, fishing tournaments on Folly Beach Pier invite anglers of all ages to try their hand at reeling in the biggest catch.
While you don't need a fishing license to fish from Folly Beach Pier, you must purchase a fishing pass (priced at $7 for adults and $4 for children and seniors per day). You can also rent fishing gear and purchase bait at the pier's tackle shop. Those seeking more fishing opportunities can explore Folly Island's creeks and the nearby Stono River for inland fishing, or head out on the open water on deep-sea fishing charters to catch tuna or wahoo.
Frozen drinks and ocean views at Folly Beach Pier
Tucked at the end of Folly Beach Pier is Koko's on the Pier, a sheltered open-air pavilion with stunning ocean views. At this Hawaiian-inspired restaurant and bar (or "Follynesian" as the establishment cheekily refers to itself), you can sip on frozen cocktails such as the Welcome to Koko-Mo (Koko's take on a piña colada), the Mahalo Mudslide, or the Volcano Vice. The perfect accompaniment to these frosty concoctions is Koko's Southern comfort food, from hushpuppies and fried pickles to Lowcountry shrimpy grits and the longboard po boy sandwich. Koko's promises spectacular waterside panoramas, especially at sunset, and to complete the tropical island vibes, the bar hosts frequent live music performances. Koko's on the Pier is open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
After enjoying refreshments at Koko's and exploring the pier, spend some time on Folly Beach, South Carolina's hidden hippie beach haven. The six-mile beach is ideal for sunbathing, long walks, or swimming in the Atlantic Ocean waters. If you want to experience Folly Beach a little longer, you could check into the Tides Folly Beach, a beachfront resort that's adjacent to Folly Beach Pier. Each guest room boasts a private balcony overlooking the ocean. The hotel's restaurant, Pinky's on Folly Beach, is a buzzy spot for beachfront drinks. Another option is Bowens Island Restaurant, a James Beard winner with fresh-caught eats, which is just a seven-minute drive away.