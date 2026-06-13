South Carolina's Sunny Pier Near Charleston Is Perfect For Fishing, Frozen Drinks, And Ocean Views

​​While Charleston delights with its historic Battery and charming King Street, those seeking a day by the ocean should venture just 12 miles southeast of the city. Here, you'll find Folly Beach, a sandy stretch running for six miles along Folly Island. The expansive, east-facing beach is referred to as "The Edge of America" due to its panoramic Atlantic Ocean views and dreamy sunrises. The heart of this stretch of land is the Edwin S. Taylor Folly Beach Pier, which was originally built out of wood in the 1930s. In 2022, after a massive two-year renovation, the pier reopened. It now spans over 1,000 feet.

Sun-soaked Folly Beach Pier is a popular destination for saltwater fishing. The refreshing waters brim with catches year-round, from pompano and flounder to tarpon and mackerel. The pier also plays host to a variety of fishing tournaments, drawing both expert and amateur anglers. Even if you're not into fishing, the pier invites long strolls with endless beach and ocean vistas. You can sometimes even spot dolphins leaping through the waves. Crowning the end of the pier is Koko's on the Pier, an alfresco beach bar that serves Hawaiian-inspired frozen drinks and Southern comfort food.

Folly Beach Pier is open daily and year-round (except for Thanksgiving, Christmas Day, and New Year's Day), with the exact hours varying each month. There is a parking lot located in front of the pier where visitors can park for a fee (between $5 and $25, depending on the season). Folly Beach Pier is about a 25-minute drive from downtown Charleston, which blends a striking European appearance with Southern charm, and a 35-minute drive from Charleston International Airport.