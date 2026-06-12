What The Most Popular Amusement Parks Have In Common (And What They Don't)

Both Disney and Universal run on the power of recognizable brands. You're either meeting princesses at Disney or shaking hands with superheroes at Universal — and those identities anchor everything from the rides to the restaurants. To help guests experience as much as possible, both parks also lean into technology with virtual queues, app-based planning, and skip-the-line passes. Disney's Lightning Lane and Universal's Express Pass make it easier to pack more into a single day. While Universal's Express Pass can be more expensive, you'll have ultimate flexibility, while Disney's Lightning Lane requires scheduling.

For those who want extended stays, both parks make a case for accommodations on the grounds. Disney's Port Orleans Resort — French Quarter and Universal's Cabana Bay Beach Resort are just two examples of how each park furthers the experience before and after hours, with perks like early entry that make the reservation worth it. While price points vary depending on which resort you choose, it's worth looking at commute efficiency, too. Disney is nearly 40 square miles, where monorails and buses will be needed to get to the park. Universal's smaller layout means most resorts are walkable to the gates, with complimentary shuttles for those that aren't. Otherwise, day pass parking is between $30-$36 for a standard garage space at both parks, as of this writing.

The same applies on the West Coast, with one key difference: unlike its Orlando counterpart, Universal Studios Hollywood has no on-site hotels, making lodging a bigger consideration for California-bound visitors. For all that they share, Universal and Disney also have some significant differences, which could ultimately change how you plan your visit.