Nestled In Yosemite National Park Is An Underrated Grove Of Giant Trees With Scenic And Peaceful Vibes
California has the biggest and tallest trees on the planet, including giant sequoias that can only be found in the Sierra Nevada Mountains. They can grow to be upwards of 300 feet tall and more than 30 feet across, and there are three groves of them in Yosemite National Park. While Mariposa Grove was one of Yosemite's first protected sequoias, a visit to Tuolumne Grove's around 25 giants means you'll be able to see these massive trees in all their glory, away from the crowds.
On average, more than 4 million people visit Yosemite National Park every year, and the majority of those visitors spend almost the entirety of their time in Yosemite Valley. This can make for long lines, slow traffic, and crowded trails through the valley. Around 1 million people visit the Mariposa Grove, which is in the southern part of the park and home to the largest sequoia grove in Yosemite. Tuolumne Grove is a serene escape from the hordes of people.
These two places have an abundance of natural beauty, but so does Tuolumne Grove, and a lot of visitors miss out. This grove is relatively easy to access — it can easily be done in half a day or less. But it is outside of Yosemite Valley, and there is a hike to get there. Both of those things mean that there will typically be fewer people than at other iconic landmarks. As one visitor comments on Tripadvisor, the reward for your visit to this part of the park outside of the most popular areas will be "stunning quiet nature. Lots to see. Good woodsy feeling."
Tuolumne Grove's old growth trees include one you can walk through
The old-growth trees at Tuolumne Grove are massive. Some are so big and unique that they have names, like the Clothespin Tree and the King of the Forest. Big Red is the tallest of the sequoias in the grove, at 285 feet tall and 72 feet around at the base. It's hard for a picture to do justice to their size and how small they'll make you feel. They definitely leave you in awe at the wonder of nature.
Tuolumne Grove is also home to one of the famous tunnel trees: trees with a cutout in them that seem big enough to drive a car through. The tunnel was cut in 1878 into a tree that's now called the Dead Giant, thanks to its huge size and the fact that it was just a massive stump. You can still walk through the Dead Giant; it's a popular photo op and a rare opportunity to be a part of the park's cultural and natural history. The grove's unique sights help make Yosemite one of the world's best national parks.
To get to the grove, you can park at the lot at the trailhead, about a 15-minute drive from the Big Oak Flat entrance on the northwest side of the park. The hike to get to the grove is 2.5 miles round-trip. It is downhill to the grove, and there's a small loop through the big trees. Take plenty of time to gaze upwards at the treetops around you and be dazzled by their height, marveling at what these trees have seen (sequoias can live for more than 3,000 years).
Planning your visit to Tuolumne Grove in Yosemite National Park
When you're hiking Tuolumne Grove, remember that in this case, what goes down must come up. Save energy and water for the mile or so hike back up 500 feet of elevation gain; it's going to require more work to get back. There are pit toilets at the trailhead, but no potable water, so make sure to plan ahead. The grove is open year-round, and although summertime is great for hiking, it can make for a fun destination in winter, especially if you have snowshoes. As one Tripadvisor review notes, "The area is so beautiful and quiet especially in the winter."
While the grove isn't as visited as other Yosemite attractions, it can get busy in the summer, so get there as early as you can. It can help to stay nearby. Crane Flat Campground is a little over 1 mile away from the trailhead. The campground has 148 sites, including 37 tent-only sites, but it closes from October through May. If you don't have the gear for a camping retreat, it's a 16-mile drive to Under Canvas Yosemite, California's first DarkSky-approved resort and a popular, seasonal glamping getaway. The Crane Flat Gas Station is also nearby if you're running low on gas or need any last-minute supplies, like basic grocery items and souvenirs.
For another less-visited part of Yosemite National Park, you can drive about an hour farther up Highway 120 (Tioga Pass Road) into the heart of Yosemite's high country to see Tuolumne Meadows, which has a campground that reopened in 2025 after years of closure.