Nestled In Yosemite National Park Is An Underrated Grove Of Giant Trees With Scenic And Peaceful Vibes

California has the biggest and tallest trees on the planet, including giant sequoias that can only be found in the Sierra Nevada Mountains. They can grow to be upwards of 300 feet tall and more than 30 feet across, and there are three groves of them in Yosemite National Park. While Mariposa Grove was one of Yosemite's first protected sequoias, a visit to Tuolumne Grove's around 25 giants means you'll be able to see these massive trees in all their glory, away from the crowds.

On average, more than 4 million people visit Yosemite National Park every year, and the majority of those visitors spend almost the entirety of their time in Yosemite Valley. This can make for long lines, slow traffic, and crowded trails through the valley. Around 1 million people visit the Mariposa Grove, which is in the southern part of the park and home to the largest sequoia grove in Yosemite. Tuolumne Grove is a serene escape from the hordes of people.

These two places have an abundance of natural beauty, but so does Tuolumne Grove, and a lot of visitors miss out. This grove is relatively easy to access — it can easily be done in half a day or less. But it is outside of Yosemite Valley, and there is a hike to get there. Both of those things mean that there will typically be fewer people than at other iconic landmarks. As one visitor comments on Tripadvisor, the reward for your visit to this part of the park outside of the most popular areas will be "stunning quiet nature. Lots to see. Good woodsy feeling."