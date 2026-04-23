California's First DarkSky-Approved Resort Is A Breathtaking Yosemite Paradise
From towering granite peaks to roaring waterfalls, Yosemite National Park is home to an array of natural wonders. The park and the surrounding Sierra Foothills are also an excellent place to see the stars, thanks to their distance from city lights. For a practically guaranteed beautiful night sky (barring clouds, of course), book a stay at Under Canvas Yosemite. Set on 85 acres of forest in Tuolumne County on the park's eastern side, this glamping resort is now California's first DarkSky-approved lodging location. A stay here means surrounding yourself with natural beauty both day and night.
DarkSky International works to reduce light pollution and promote nocturnal conservation, giving people a better chance to see the night sky in all its glory. The organization certifies a variety of different locations, including parks, reserves, and lodging. The certifications aren't just for places where the sky looks good; the locations must go above and beyond the basics.
At Under Canvas Yosemite, that means a focus on creating an exceptional nighttime experience. "Under Canvas Yosemite has demonstrated a clear dedication to protecting the night environment," James Brigagliano, lighting program manager at DarkSky International, said of his visit. "Their thoughtful approach to lighting design minimizes light pollution, safeguards nocturnal wildlife, and enhances the nighttime experience for guests seeking a meaningful connection with the stars."
Stargazing, hiking, swimming and more at Under Canvas Yosemite
No camping gear is needed when you stay at Under Canvas Yosemite; all 71 of the safari-style canvas tents are fully furnished with king-size beds. Each tent has its own patio and a bathroom with a sink, toilet, and hot shower. The aptly named Stargazer Tents feature a window right above the bed, so you don't even have to go outside to see the sky. Larger configurations with fold-out sofa beds or twin beds make the property suitable for either a family getaway or a romantic vacation.
To maximize your chances of seeing the night sky at its best, book your stay from July to October, when the Milky Way typically makes an appearance. Stargazing alone could be reason enough to justify a stay, but the resort also offers easy access to the region's wilderness. In addition to the camper-favorite Yosemite National Park, you can hike through surrounding forest trails. Rainbow Pools, a popular local swimming spot along the South Fork of the Tuolumne River, is less than a 10-minute drive away.
And while there's plenty to enjoy on your own during your stay, Under Canvas can also arrange guided activities in and around Yosemite. Whether you want to try your hand at rock climbing, fly fishing, river rafting, or just want some greater insight into Yosemite's iconic sights while on a hike, the resort can help you with that.
Food and important FYIs for staying at Under Canvas Yosemite
Dining at Under Canvas Yosemite centers on a café-style tent serving dishes like bison chili, burgers, and shrimp tacos for dinner, along with egg sandwiches, pancakes, and avocado toast for breakfast. Each evening, you can enjoy free s'mores by the fire while taking in the beauty of the starry sky. You can also enjoy a specialty dinner: the Group Sunset and Stargazing BBQ includes a guided night-sky tour after dusk.
A few details to note before booking: The tents are heated, but the resort operates seasonally, from mid-April to late October. It's not the cheapest accommodation option in the Yosemite region; you can expect to pay upwards of $314 per night, depending on the type of tent and time of year. The property is about a 20-minute drive from Yosemite's Big Oak Flat Entrance on the park's western side. You can also take advantage of a stop for the Yosemite Area Regional Transportation System, which connects to the park's free shuttle network.
Under Canvas operates multiple locations across the U.S., with Yosemite marking its 13th site. The company's Under Canvas Lake Powell – Grand Staircase location received the first DarkSky resort certification in 2023.