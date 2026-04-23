California's First DarkSky-Approved Resort Is A Breathtaking Yosemite Paradise

From towering granite peaks to roaring waterfalls, Yosemite National Park is home to an array of natural wonders. The park and the surrounding Sierra Foothills are also an excellent place to see the stars, thanks to their distance from city lights. For a practically guaranteed beautiful night sky (barring clouds, of course), book a stay at Under Canvas Yosemite. Set on 85 acres of forest in Tuolumne County on the park's eastern side, this glamping resort is now California's first DarkSky-approved lodging location. A stay here means surrounding yourself with natural beauty both day and night.

DarkSky International works to reduce light pollution and promote nocturnal conservation, giving people a better chance to see the night sky in all its glory. The organization certifies a variety of different locations, including parks, reserves, and lodging. The certifications aren't just for places where the sky looks good; the locations must go above and beyond the basics.

At Under Canvas Yosemite, that means a focus on creating an exceptional nighttime experience. "Under Canvas Yosemite has demonstrated a clear dedication to protecting the night environment," James Brigagliano, lighting program manager at DarkSky International, said of his visit. "Their thoughtful approach to lighting design minimizes light pollution, safeguards nocturnal wildlife, and enhances the nighttime experience for guests seeking a meaningful connection with the stars."