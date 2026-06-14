One Of Canada's Most Livable Small Cities Is A Charming Retirement Destination With Parks And A Vibrant Community
Big cities on the West Coast (like Vancouver and Seattle) may offer the glitz and glamor of metropolitan life, but when it comes to livability on a smaller scale, it is often best to explore beyond the skyscrapers. Look past British Columbia's largest city, for example, and you will notice smaller municipalities that blend thriving communities with small-town amenities, parks, and charm. One such place is Pitt Meadows, close to the metropolitan areas of Coquitlam and Vancouver, yet removed enough to benefit from its independent community, cultural scene, and laid-back facilities that are ideal for retirement.
These qualities led to Pitt Meadows being recognized as one of Canada's "most livable small cities" on a ranking conducted by national news outlet The Globe and Mail. The contest highlighted winning criteria that included community, accessibility, economy, climate, agriculture, and heritage. These are reflected in Pitt Meadows' access to well-kept green areas, stunning parks, and walking paths in its backyard, as well as a commitment to affordable housing and care facilities available to its senior community. As one of the smallest cities in the area, Pitt Meadows has a quieter, more serene atmosphere away from the traffic, pollution, and urban noise of the larger cities that surround it in the Vancouver metropolitan region.
Adding to its community benefits and parks, Pitt Meadows is also considered an affordable option in terms of housing prices, with few but diverse neighborhoods to choose from, including districts well-connected to the city for those commuting to properties with gardens and walkable neighborhoods. It's also a vibrant, tight-knit community that maintains its relationship with the Katzie First Nation.
Outdoor activities in Pitt Meadows, BC
Home to about 21,000 people, this small city in Metro Vancouver has a plethora of city parks and outdoor havens in its backyard. For example, you can hike to Widgeon Falls and paddle on Pitt Lake from downtown Pitt Meadows. This stretch of quintessential British Columbia beauty offers visitors and residents alike a chance to enjoy the wilderness mere miles away from the urban environment, and even get close to wildlife, including deer, bears, and birds.
There are also plenty of green areas within the city boundaries, including the Pitt Meadows Community Garden. Not just a green space ensconced within the city, this garden has more than 200 plots for members to grow whatever plants and vegetables they wish, or create their own personal Eden. Across the street, the Pitt Meadows Athletic Park is dedicated to sports, with fully-equipped indoor areas for ball games as well as open green spaces, sports fields, and a picnic section. Both spaces are linked to the Pitt River Regional Greenway, a trail that can be enjoyed both on foot and by bike, featuring riverside views as well as a glimpse into the region's mountains, farms, and wildlife.
Surrey, Canada's "city of parks" and melting pot of diverse eateries, is on its doorstep, only 16 miles away. In fact, Pitt Meadows' closeness to fellow communities of Maple Ridge and Coquitlam means that residents can easily access what's on offer in neighboring communities.
Retiring to Pitt Meadows, BC
The community garden and athletic park are examples of the spaces in Pitt Meadows dedicated to locals' use. But the city also has a Recreation Centre, a public library, and even its own exhibition space, the Pitt Meadows Art Gallery. Other chances to get involved include events organized by residents year-round, and a variety of volunteering opportunities, from emergency services to opportunities within the parks or the city's art gallery. The variety of ways people can participate in civic life is recognized by residents as a point of pride and connection to their community.
In fact, according to locals, Pitt Meadows' friendly, welcoming environment makes it an ideal place to relocate for people from all walks of life, including folks who are ready to retire. The latter have ample choice when it comes to housing, with both private accommodation and community-funded or facilitated housing both available. There are also several assisted living options.
Not only is Pitt Meadows ideally located for those wanting easy access to the great outdoors, with one of BC's largest parks, Golden Ears Provincial Park, and the Fraser River easily accessible, it's also a good option for people who want to stay close to big city amenities. Pitt Meadows is only about 23 miles away from the idyllic and safe destination of vibrant Vancouver, and just 10 miles from the lively city of Langley, with its tasty bites, art, and downtown shops.