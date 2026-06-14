One Of Canada's Most Livable Small Cities Is A Charming Retirement Destination With Parks And A Vibrant Community

Big cities on the West Coast (like Vancouver and Seattle) may offer the glitz and glamor of metropolitan life, but when it comes to livability on a smaller scale, it is often best to explore beyond the skyscrapers. Look past British Columbia's largest city, for example, and you will notice smaller municipalities that blend thriving communities with small-town amenities, parks, and charm. One such place is Pitt Meadows, close to the metropolitan areas of Coquitlam and Vancouver, yet removed enough to benefit from its independent community, cultural scene, and laid-back facilities that are ideal for retirement.

These qualities led to Pitt Meadows being recognized as one of Canada's "most livable small cities" on a ranking conducted by national news outlet The Globe and Mail. The contest highlighted winning criteria that included community, accessibility, economy, climate, agriculture, and heritage. These are reflected in Pitt Meadows' access to well-kept green areas, stunning parks, and walking paths in its backyard, as well as a commitment to affordable housing and care facilities available to its senior community. As one of the smallest cities in the area, Pitt Meadows has a quieter, more serene atmosphere away from the traffic, pollution, and urban noise of the larger cities that surround it in the Vancouver metropolitan region.

Adding to its community benefits and parks, Pitt Meadows is also considered an affordable option in terms of housing prices, with few but diverse neighborhoods to choose from, including districts well-connected to the city for those commuting to properties with gardens and walkable neighborhoods. It's also a vibrant, tight-knit community that maintains its relationship with the Katzie First Nation.