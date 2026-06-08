Between Vancouver And The US Border Is Canada's Lively City With Tasty Bites, Downtown Shops, And Art
Vancouver, Surrey, and Burnaby anchor the economic and cultural hub of Metro Vancouver in British Columbia, but there's more to the region than meets the eye. Venture out beyond the obvious choices, and you'll end up in lively cities like Langley. Not to be confused with Fort Langley, the "birthplace of British Columbia," or the Township of Langley, the "horse capital of British Columbia," this city is a walkable destination with a lot to offer. Whether you are grabbing a quick bite, strolling the streets, or enjoying its creative side, Langley is a nice suburban getaway from the big city.
Formerly known as "Innes Corners" and "Langley Prairie," Langley has grown into a city with big-city amenities and a small-town soul. Discovering the city includes immersing yourself in its arts scene, hitting the locally owned boutiques, and taking your taste buds on a culinary journey. Downtown is covered in colorful murals that turn every walk into an open-air art tour. There are also a handful of galleries worth visiting, where you can admire regional artworks. Food-wise, expect to indulge in Italian, Indian, Mexican, Thai, and French cuisine. Don't miss out on the cafes and bakeries for a great morning. And be sure to bag some great buys after fueling up. With hundreds of shops to check out, make sure to leave space in your luggage for new purchases.
Langley is situated between Vancouver and the U.S. border. The former is a 40-minute drive away, while Seattle is 2 hours away. You'll find plenty of accommodation options here, like Best Western Plus Langley Inn, Days Inn and Suites by Wyndham, Westward Inn and Suites, and more.
Eat your way through the city of Langley
While the nearby city of Surrey is a diverse melting pot of delicious restaurants, Langley doesn't fall behind when it comes to good food. Japanese cuisine lovers should head to The Katsu. With a 4.7 rating on Google across more than 600 reviews, this restaurant specializes in crispy, house-made panko-breaded cutlets. Past patrons speak highly of the cheese katsu and kimchi katsu. The food will get you in the door, but the friendly staff will have you coming back.
Those in the mood for West Coast and Canadian meals at a fine-dining establishment can book a table at Annora Restaurant. This place focuses on elevated, fresh ingredients sourced from British Columbia. The menu features fresh seafood and savory meat entrees with vegetarian options. Past diners recommend getting the short ribs and goat cheese salad. "From start to finish, the food, presentation, and service were exceptional," wrote one happy customer on Google Reviews. Not only that, but the restaurant's intimate setting elevates the dining experience.
Meanwhile, Avishan serves up excellent Persian cuisine. Boasting a variety of kebabs, including lamb, chicken, salmon, and veggie, this restaurant has thousands of glowing reviews online. Following online recommendations, order the shishlik, salmon kebab, and ribeye steak. Then, finish it off with a pistachio cake. And if you're in the mood for coffee, make a stop by Oldhand Coffee, a local favorite. Get yourself a cup of London fog paired with Earl Grey snickerdoodle cookies for a sweet treat.
Hit the shops downtown and check out the murals
There's a lot of shopping to do in the Metro Vancouver region, especially on Cambie Street, which is lined with old-school shops. Langley follows suit with its downtown stores, featuring a charming selection of local shops. Make your way to Homebody Goods to look for souvenirs. This spot has a curated collection of lifestyle essentials, from lip oils and artisanal soaps to sunglasses and jewelry. "You can tell there's a real focus on quality over quantity and a deep appreciation for local makers and sustainable living," one past customer wrote on Google Reviews.
Continue your retail therapy at This Is It! Gifts. This highly-rated shop has a wide selection of products spanning clothing, self-care, housewares, and baby items. The store's merchandise is beautifully displayed, and customer testimonials consistently highlight the welcoming and helpful staff.
While you're exploring the area, challenge yourself to spot all the vibrant artworks along the Downtown Langley Mural Walk. There are more than 25 murals worth a photo op located on Fraser Highway, Douglas Crescent, and the blocks in between. Some of the murals have uplifting messages like "Spread Kindness" and "Enjoy Life," while others depict botanical scenes, sunflower fields, and murals honoring local birds. Moreover, some murals come with augmented reality and interactive elements that bring them to life. Observe them through your smartphone using a QR code, and the 2D artwork turns into 3D animation. There's a lot of art to experience in the region. Next time, pay a visit to Gastown, Vancouver's "historic heart" that's an artsy, timeless district.