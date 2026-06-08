Between Vancouver And The US Border Is Canada's Lively City With Tasty Bites, Downtown Shops, And Art

Vancouver, Surrey, and Burnaby anchor the economic and cultural hub of Metro Vancouver in British Columbia, but there's more to the region than meets the eye. Venture out beyond the obvious choices, and you'll end up in lively cities like Langley. Not to be confused with Fort Langley, the "birthplace of British Columbia," or the Township of Langley, the "horse capital of British Columbia," this city is a walkable destination with a lot to offer. Whether you are grabbing a quick bite, strolling the streets, or enjoying its creative side, Langley is a nice suburban getaway from the big city.

Formerly known as "Innes Corners" and "Langley Prairie," Langley has grown into a city with big-city amenities and a small-town soul. Discovering the city includes immersing yourself in its arts scene, hitting the locally owned boutiques, and taking your taste buds on a culinary journey. Downtown is covered in colorful murals that turn every walk into an open-air art tour. There are also a handful of galleries worth visiting, where you can admire regional artworks. Food-wise, expect to indulge in Italian, Indian, Mexican, Thai, and French cuisine. Don't miss out on the cafes and bakeries for a great morning. And be sure to bag some great buys after fueling up. With hundreds of shops to check out, make sure to leave space in your luggage for new purchases.

Langley is situated between Vancouver and the U.S. border. The former is a 40-minute drive away, while Seattle is 2 hours away. You'll find plenty of accommodation options here, like Best Western Plus Langley Inn, Days Inn and Suites by Wyndham, Westward Inn and Suites, and more.