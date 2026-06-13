Outside Pittsburgh Is A Serene Pennsylvania State Park With Trails For Hiking, Mountain Biking, And Birding

In stark contrast with Steel City's industrial architecture and heritage, the vast area surrounding Pittsburgh is rife with natural parks ideal for laid-back hiking, biking, and even wildlife spotting. A place featuring all the above is Hillman State Park –- a serene pocket of green with several dedicated trekking and mountain biking trails, as well as birdwatching opportunities galore. Adding to that, Hillman State Park is easily accessible as a day trip from the city, thanks to its proximity (it's just a 30-minute drive away). You're also likely to hear bikers refer to the park as "Bavington", a nickname derived from its neighboring community.

With 3,600 acres of woodland pines and winding paths, it should come as no surprise that Hillman State Park has dozens of trails suitable for a variety of outdoor delights: cycling, walking, and even horseback riding. Depending on the season, visitors can also enjoy fishing and hunting, as the park is part of Pennsylvania's State Game Lands and is regularly used by sport hunters. On the other hand, visitors can enjoy wildlife spotting year-round, with spring bringing a chance to enjoy migration season and fall attracting raptors and warblers during the cooler climate spell.

Unlike its neighboring state parks, Hillman is more rustic (and less maintained), and consequently chosen as a more serene alternative for hikers, bikers, and wildlife watchers who want to experience a more intimate immersion in nature. However, that means visitors should be prepared to find little or no essential facilities (including no restrooms or picnic rest areas), and indeed no amenities along the trails and trailheads.