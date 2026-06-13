Rocky Mountain National Park's Unique Wildlife Travelers Would Be Thrilled To Find

Rocky Mountain National Park encompasses just over 400 square miles of land, west of Estes Park. While this hidden gem of national parks is not overwhelmingly large, it is home to a dizzying array of birds and animals. Among the unique wildlife found in Rocky Mountain National Park are endangered species, massive mammals, and colorful insects. Even better for wildlife watchers, it's among the best Denver day trips for outdoor thrills, as it's located less than a 1.5-hour drive from the Mile High City.

All told, there are more than 65 species of mammals and nearly 300 different types of birds that call Rocky Mountain National Park home. Add to that well over 100 different kinds of butterflies, along with numerous reptiles and amphibians, and the diversity of wildlife in the park becomes evident. However, it isn't just the sheer volume of animals that makes Rocky Mountain National Park such a great wildlife-watching destination. The park is home to a handful of endangered species, as well as numerous animals that aren't found outside the Western United States, further adding to its allure for nature and wildlife lovers.