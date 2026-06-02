Colorado's 9 Best Denver Day Trips For Unmatched Outdoor Thrills

Denver is both the capital of Colorado and the 20th largest city in the United States, so the Mile High City has plenty of urban attractions, premier dining options, and modern neighborhoods that residents and visitors alike can enjoy. Denver, however, is also located at the threshold of the mighty Rocky Mountains, which frame the city's impressive western horizon. With real estate like this, Denver also boasts countless opportunities for day trips to many of Colorado's best outdoor attractions. A vacation to Denver need not only involve visits to the city's many art museums, top-rated restaurants, and concert venues. It also could involve an escape into Colorado's wildest natural wonders, without the need to abandon a cozy Denver hotel room for the night!

Denver's many outdoor day trips include stops at recreation-rich mountain towns, magnificent national and state parks, and some of the highest (and most accessible) mountains in the contiguous United States. No matter where you go, the outdoor attractions an hour or two from Denver are not merely impressive to look at; they also put you in touch with some of the most thrilling outdoor activities that the U.S. has to offer. Though you can probably drive an hour or so from Denver in any direction and eventually come across a worthwhile park or recreation spot, these nine locations within two hours of Denver have the perfect combination of spectacular mountain views and unmatched recreational opportunities in one of the country's most famous mountain ranges.