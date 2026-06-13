Between NYC And New Haven Is Connecticut's Serene Sandy Beach With Unmatched Long Island Sound Views

If you spend each summer searching for gorgeous views along the ocean, it's time to plan a trip to Connecticut's Gold Coast. In between New York City and New Haven, you'll find the town of Stratford, its waterfront neighborhood called Lordship, and a seawall overlooking Long Island Sound. With its uninterrupted beach and water views, there's no better place to watch the sunset.

Stratford, a charming and historic town with beaches, fishing, and forest fun, is perched in the southeastern corner of Connecticut's Fairfield County. The eastern side of town sits along the Housatonic River, which originates in the Berkshires of Massachusetts, the Constitution State's New England neighbor to the north. Then Long Island Sound, a 113-mile estuary that empties into the Atlantic Ocean, borders Stratford's 18-mile coastline along its south shore. So life certainly revolves around the water here.

There are numerous ways to reach Stratford. First, you can fly to New Haven, an unexpected Connecticut destination with exceptional eats. Its Tweed New Haven Regional Airport (HVN) is less than 20 miles from Stratford. The train is another option. A ride on Metro-North Railroad's New Haven Line, which departs from Grand Central Terminal in Manhattan, takes less than two hours. You can also drive, of course. Stratford is only 65 miles outside of New York City, 120 miles from Providence, and 150 miles from Boston. Its easily accessible location makes Stratford an ideal day trip.