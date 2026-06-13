Between NYC And New Haven Is Connecticut's Serene Sandy Beach With Unmatched Long Island Sound Views
If you spend each summer searching for gorgeous views along the ocean, it's time to plan a trip to Connecticut's Gold Coast. In between New York City and New Haven, you'll find the town of Stratford, its waterfront neighborhood called Lordship, and a seawall overlooking Long Island Sound. With its uninterrupted beach and water views, there's no better place to watch the sunset.
Stratford, a charming and historic town with beaches, fishing, and forest fun, is perched in the southeastern corner of Connecticut's Fairfield County. The eastern side of town sits along the Housatonic River, which originates in the Berkshires of Massachusetts, the Constitution State's New England neighbor to the north. Then Long Island Sound, a 113-mile estuary that empties into the Atlantic Ocean, borders Stratford's 18-mile coastline along its south shore. So life certainly revolves around the water here.
There are numerous ways to reach Stratford. First, you can fly to New Haven, an unexpected Connecticut destination with exceptional eats. Its Tweed New Haven Regional Airport (HVN) is less than 20 miles from Stratford. The train is another option. A ride on Metro-North Railroad's New Haven Line, which departs from Grand Central Terminal in Manhattan, takes less than two hours. You can also drive, of course. Stratford is only 65 miles outside of New York City, 120 miles from Providence, and 150 miles from Boston. Its easily accessible location makes Stratford an ideal day trip.
Enjoy the view from the Stratford Seawall
Once you arrive in Stratford, you should head straight toward the water. Lordship is on a peninsula that extends into Long Island Sound. The residential neighborhood, which is home to fewer than 3,700 residents, has beaches, bluffs, and gardens. It's also the location of Stratford Seawall Park.
The stone Stratford Seawall, which is also called the Lordship Seawall, sits along Beach Drive, a one-way road that hugs the coast. The scenic overlook has views of Long Beach — a sandy, 1.5-mile barrier beach — to the west. A private beach, Russian Beach, the Lordship Bluffs, and Lordship's Nature Trails lie to the east. Russian Beach, or Lordship Beach, is one of the only natural beaches in Connecticut that seems to be expanding rather than eroding, while three paths now wind through a 10-acre patch in between the bluffs and that beach. In the distance, you can also see the Stratford Point Lighthouse, a historic lighthouse first built in 1822 that now shares Stratford Point with the Connecticut Audubon Society.
When you reach the Stratford Seawall, you'll immediately notice its uninterrupted panorama of the sparkling water. One Google reviewer says it's a "nice spot to just sit and relax, or walk along the wall." You'll also see a lot of gulls, since American herring and ring-billed gulls tend to congregate here. Though you can watch the birds try to catch a meal right in front of the seawall, people aren't allowed to fish here.
Watch the sunset along the water
Since you can't go fishing for your dinner along the seawall (the activity is prohibited), you'll want to grab a bite to eat at the handful of restaurants directly across the road. Little Pub is a casual, award-winning spot that serves comfort food. Its hearty menu includes crocks of chowder and soup, pub favorites like fish and chips, and big burgers. One Yelp reviewer calls it "such an affordable, neat place overlooking the ocean and the Stratford Seawall."
Riley's by the Seawall also has a great view of the seawall. In addition to lunch, dinner, and Sunday brunch, the seafood restaurant offers a "Beach To-Go" menu if you'd rather take your meal home or out for a picnic. Steamed native clams, lobster rolls, and lobster mac and cheese are favorites on the menu. The relaxed restaurant also hosts a Sound View Happy Hour, when you can sip a lemon drop martini outside on the patio while listening to live music. Another Yelp reviewer says, "It's a great spot, and I'm glad we're returning soon!"
When it's time to depart, be sure to stop in Fairfield on your way home. The nearby town, just 10 miles from the Stratford Seawall, is where you'll find plenty of recreation, restaurants, and eclectic shopping. Just don't leave before you watch the sun dip over the horizon on Long Island Sound. It's well worth the wait.