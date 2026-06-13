What Is A Hotel Panic Button?

As travelers, we often overlook the many hotel employees who come together to ensure our holidays go smoothly. Perhaps more shamefully, we don't realize what they go through at the hands of guests with less-than-benign intentions. Many of these employees even carry panic buttons to stay safe.

According to a 2016 study by the hospitality workers union Unite Here, 58% of Chicago's hotel workers reported being sexually harassed by a guest at work. Following the #MeToo movement, in which women across industries spoke up against sexual harassment, hotels began adopting new tech-innovative ways to protect their employees. In 2018, the American Hotel & Lodging Association launched its 5-Star Promise, which included a pledge to provide staff with hotel panic buttons to protect them from predatory guests. Hotel panic buttons — aka Employee Safety Devices (ESDs) or Lone Worker Safety Technology — are small, wearable devices given to employees in the hospitality industry so they can alert security or any relevant authority when they believe they're in danger.

They typically use a combination of cellular, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi signals to pinpoint the employee's exact location, down to the floor and room number. States like Washington, Illinois, and New Jersey have statewide mandates to provide hotel staff with ESDs, while cities like Miami Beach, New York City, and Los Angeles have local ordinances for the same. There's no exact data on how often they're used, but employees have reported feeling safer with an ESD. "At any moment, help is there if you should need it," Rani Accettola, a housekeeper at the Embassy Suites by Hilton, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.