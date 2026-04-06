Hotel Employees Reveal The Worst Things They've Ever Found Left Behind In Hotel Rooms

Hotel housekeepers sometimes encounter far more than anyone would bargain for when they clean rooms. They uncover all of the things that guests leave behind, intentionally or not. In some cases, those discoveries are shocking. From slightly bizarre to downright hilarious (but gross) to legitimately disturbing, some hotel employees have taken to the internet to share stories of the worst things they've found after guests check out. These discoveries go far beyond forgotten phone chargers or toiletries left in the shower. While there are some pretty horrifying things in all hotel rooms, these situations will really make you think about your room differently next time you close a hotel door behind you — and make you want to avoid doing these common things that hotel housekeepers can't stand, especially once you realize just how difficult their jobs can be!

In some of the scenarios you'll read about in this roundup, the stories are harmless but decidedly strange. In others, the situations could very well show up on a true crime podcast. We've got murder, we've got mayhem, and we've got marshmallows (I promise it will make sense soon). Whether it's something accidentally left behind in a rush or something the guest clearly hoped no one would ever find, these tales from the dark side of hotel life give a rare glimpse into the travel underbelly. Some of these tales may make you laugh, some will make you cringe, and all of them will make you respect hotel housekeepers in a brand new way.