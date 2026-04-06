Hotel Employees Reveal The Worst Things They've Ever Found Left Behind In Hotel Rooms
Hotel housekeepers sometimes encounter far more than anyone would bargain for when they clean rooms. They uncover all of the things that guests leave behind, intentionally or not. In some cases, those discoveries are shocking. From slightly bizarre to downright hilarious (but gross) to legitimately disturbing, some hotel employees have taken to the internet to share stories of the worst things they've found after guests check out. These discoveries go far beyond forgotten phone chargers or toiletries left in the shower. While there are some pretty horrifying things in all hotel rooms, these situations will really make you think about your room differently next time you close a hotel door behind you — and make you want to avoid doing these common things that hotel housekeepers can't stand, especially once you realize just how difficult their jobs can be!
In some of the scenarios you'll read about in this roundup, the stories are harmless but decidedly strange. In others, the situations could very well show up on a true crime podcast. We've got murder, we've got mayhem, and we've got marshmallows (I promise it will make sense soon). Whether it's something accidentally left behind in a rush or something the guest clearly hoped no one would ever find, these tales from the dark side of hotel life give a rare glimpse into the travel underbelly. Some of these tales may make you laugh, some will make you cringe, and all of them will make you respect hotel housekeepers in a brand new way.
A room destroyed by marshmallow guns
Not every hotel horror story is dangerous. Some things that staff members have found are simply baffling. In one situation recounted on Reddit by a hotel employee, a group of teens managed to bombard an upscale hotel room with goo from marshmallow guns. I told you the marshmallows would eventually make sense, remember? Upon initially discovering the substance on nearly every surface of the room, the housekeeping team couldn't even figure out what they were looking at. The walls, picture frames, furniture, carpeting, and even the flat screen television were covered in a sticky, white residue. Eventually, the staff realized that the teenage girls who had stayed there the night before had brought marshmallow guns with them to celebrate a birthday.
Although this probably seemed like a harmless prank to the teenagers, it was an hours-long clean-up nightmare for the hotel's janitorial staff. As one might imagine, melted sugar and gelatin that have been sitting for hours aren't exactly simple to remove. At the very least, the hotel worker reported that the birthday girl's parents were "horrified by their kid's behavior," to their credit. This is the perfect example of how something that seems like a joke to juveniles can turn into a significant issue for the adults left to — very literally, in this case — clean up their mess. Here's hoping that the cleaning staff was at least left a good tip!
An arsenal of weapons
Sometimes, no amount of on-the-job training can prepare a hotel worker for what they are about to find behind closed doors. Such was the situation in one alarming case in Denver, a city usually known more for its thriving craft beer and brewery scene than for major crimes. Nonetheless, a housekeeper at the The Maven hotel in 2021 entered two rooms to discover what can only be described as a full arsenal of weapons. Per ABC News, the employee was shocked to find automatic firearms, large amounts of ammunition, body armor, and other tactical gear. Narcotics were also uncovered in the hotel rooms, according to authorities.
Law enforcement quickly responded to the situation, and four people were eventually arrested. The alleged ringleader also had additional ammunition and a bulletproof vest stashed in the vehicle he was driving at the time. Public safety was a major concern when this hotel-related situation arose, as the housekeeper found the arsenal just a few days prior to the MLB All-Star Game, which was set to take place at Denver's Coors Field. This wild tale is a reminder that hotel employees can play a surprisingly critical role in uncovering potentially dangerous plots to harm innocent fans and bystanders at events around the country.
Brownies made with edibles
Sometimes, the things left behind in hotel rooms should simply be left alone. In one rather strange story shared on Reddit, a housekeeper discovered a plate of brownies left sitting out in a vacation cabin and, somewhat inexplicably, decided to try a couple of the treats instead of just throwing them in the trash. Unfortunately for her, these weren't ordinary brownies. They were laced with cannabis edibles, and the housekeeper was completely unaware. After consuming them, the employee, who had no prior experience with marijuana or drugs of any kind, began having unexpected symptoms.
Ultimately, the woman's reaction to the brownies was so severe that she reportedly felt that she "was dead," and medical professionals were called to assist her! This is a great reminder for everyone, not just hotel housekeepers, that you should never consume food when you don't know how it was prepared. One commenter seconded this opinion, noting, "I feel like ... Eating a random person's brownies is not a smart move." And, for hotel or vacation rental guests, please remember to throw away any items that could potentially harm the housekeeping staff who enter your room after you leave.
A Taco Bell burrito in a safe
Some hotel housekeeping discoveries are more hilarious and head-scratching than anything else. In the case of one situation shared online, the find was admittedly slightly gross, but tremendously amusing. A Reddit user who works in a hotel shared that they once opened a locked safe to find, of all things, a Taco Bell burrito left inside. The staff, of course, had been anticipating finding valuables of some kind accidentally left behind, so the burrito was a hilarious discovery. The most probable explanation, according to both the hotel employee and various commenters, was that the guest had been drinking and mistook the safe for the hotel room's microwave, possibly attempting to heat the burrito for consumption.
One person imagined the entire scenario, writing, "He locked his burrito in there and then for some reason it would not heat up when he started pushing on the keypad." Another acknowledged that this might not be all that uncommon, noting, "That's not the first time I heard that someone mistakenly thought a safe was a microwave." Still another commenter thought the whole thing might be a prank, saying, "I'm thinking this was 100% done on purpose to give the person who found it a laugh." No matter what really happened, this is an excellent reminder that housekeepers have to deal with people's uneaten, rotting meals on a regular basis, so guests should try to be respectful and use the trash cans.
A dead body
There are plenty of unmissable things to do on any trip to New Orleans, but finding oneself embroiled in a murder plot isn't on most travelers' bingo cards. And yet, that's exactly what happened to guests who were staying at French Quarter Homewood Suites. Much to the horror of other travelers and the rest of the hotel staff, employees found the deceased body of a 73-year-old man inside a room in 2025, reported Nola.com. The gentleman had clearly been the victim of a violent assault that led to his death. When hotel workers found him, he was bound to a bed without clothing and was clearly deceased at the scene. Police later confirmed he had sustained blunt force trauma and other injuries, ultimately resulting in his passing.
A 38-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of murder. The suspect was known to law enforcement, as she had prior charges and convictions for several batteries, including one situation involving an airport security guard, and an aggravated kidnapping. For hotel employees, this tragic case is an example of the most extreme scenario they could uncover behind closed doors. While something as serious as a murder victim is rare for workers to find, this situation is a reminder that seemingly anonymous hotel guests are real people who sometimes harbor dark secrets.
A cup of poop
Sometimes, hotel housekeeping discoveries go beyond the slightly gross vibes of rotting fast food into legitimate biohazard territory. While many hotel housekeepers have lamented finding unflushed toilets when they enter a room, this next situation goes far beyond that. In an account shared by a former housekeeper on Reddit, they once had to dispose of a "CUP full of ... like real poop" while cleaning a room. Beyond the obvious shock factor of this discovery, there are certain safety measures that have to be taken when getting rid of human waste, so things like this cannot be treated in the same way as, say, getting rid of an unwanted burrito.
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommends that any worker handling human excrement should wear proper personal protective equipment (PPE), such as goggles, plastic face shields, and rubber gloves. Perhaps the most frustrating part of situations like this one is that they are wholly preventable. One commenter on the original post summed it up, writing, "Man, people are animals sometimes." Unlike accidental drink spills or genuinely misplaced items that get left under beds or in shower stalls, hotel guests should unequivocally clean up bodily fluids of all kinds as a courtesy to the housekeeping team, since these workers will eventually have to make their room presentable and safe for the next guests to occupy it.
A disabled teen handcuffed to a bed
Hotel employees occasionally find themselves embroiled in actual crimes as a result of the things they uncover behind closed doors. In a 2013 case in Gastonia, North Carolina, staff members entered a room to find evidence that a 19-year-old girl with disabilities had been restrained on a bed after being left alone for an extended period of time, per WBALTV. The girl's mother used handcuffs and a dog leash to physically prevent her daughter from moving while she attended a wedding. At some point during the evening, the girl freed herself, making her way to a family reunion at the hotel. Reunion attendees alerted the manager, who opened the room and found the restraints.
As soon as hotel staff made the unfortunate discovery, they contacted local authorities, and Davis was taken into custody. She was ultimately charged with "neglecting a disabled person with injury," per CBS News.
Situations like this throw into sharp relief the fact that hotel workers are sometimes the front line of defense for individuals who are in potentially harmful circumstances. Housekeeping and hotel management teams aren't necessarily just cleaning rooms and overseeing minor complaints. When situations go awry, they may be the first to notice that something feels off in a particular hotel room. In this case, for example, authorities were quickly notified, and the teen was taken to safety.
An animal hoard
When most people visit Sin City, they are in search of fun (and a little luck) at some of the world's best casino hotels on the Las Vegas Strip. When one couple checked into their off-strip hotel, however, they found themselves gambling with the law, instead. In 2024, WAFB reported that a couple was arrested at a traffic stop after dead animals were found in their car.
That must have been horrific enough for the police, but the couple had also been evicted from a hotel due to other guests complaining about the "quantity of animals and the smell of death from the room." Upon investigating, hotel workers discovered an animal hoard in their room in the Las Vegas suburb of Boulder City. The couple was hoarding dozens of animals, including 39 guinea pigs, a rabbit, two hamsters, and 33 dogs. Tragically, 12 of the canines had already died, and their carcasses were in the room.
More animals were found at the couple's residence. Perhaps most disturbing was a freezer containing 42 deceased animals. For hotel staff and local law enforcement alike, this situation was both shocking and heartbreaking. While details of the hotel cleanup are not publicly available in news reports, one can imagine the intense deep cleaning that would have been required to prepare the room for future guests. Incidents like this, fortunately, are not common, but they are a reminder that seemingly minor complaints, like those about an unpleasant smell, can lead to horrendous conclusions. In this specific case, the culprits, who were both in their late 70s at the time of the arrest, were ultimately sentenced to probation rather than jail time.
Urine-soaked linens
Some hotel rooms are in such a state after guests leave that a routine cleaning won't suffice. In the most extreme circumstances, they have to be taken out of rotation entirely until deep cleaning can be completed. Such was the case in one account shared by a hotel employee on Reddit. Staff entered a room after checkout to find that nearly every soft surface had been saturated with urine. "Every piece of bedding and every towel [was] soaked," according to the worker's retelling. This obviously created a situation that went above and beyond what housekeeping teams are typically equipped to handle when turning over a room after the previous occupant checks out.
As one might imagine, the smell alone in the room had to be overwhelming. Because of the severity of the mess, in fact, the employee confirmed that the hotel threw away all of the linens and had to remove the room from its available schedule for several days while it was properly cleaned. This likely involved a full deep clean regimen, replacement of all soft furnishings, and potentially even bringing in a professional carpet cleaning company to assist with the mattresses and flooring.
A bag of crystal meth
It would be next to impossible to get through an article about the worst things left in hotel rooms without hard drugs making an appearance. We round out our list with a wild story shared by a hotel maintenance worker on Reddit. The tale begins when a family — parents and a child of approximately 10 — returned to the hotel property several days after checking out and attempted to regain access to their former room. After the mother failed to bribe both the front desk staff and the housekeeping team, a maintenance employee was called to open the room. Suspicious, they searched the space, eventually uncovering a baggie of drugs stashed inside a hole in a curtain panel.
Upon surrendering the drugs to the authorities, the worker stated that a police officer confirmed the bag was filled with meth — nearly $2,000 worth. The couple, with their young child in tow, fled the premises as the hullabaloo unfolded, evading arrest.
Some commenters were rather floored by the guests' behavior, with one noting, "If it was worth that much, they should have just booked another night at the hotel and requested that room." Another person was confused about why guests were not allowed to re-enter their room following checkout. The original poster clarified that people "could leave something behind or do something unhygienic and housekeeping isn't going to clean the room twice before the next guests arrive," which is actually quite reasonable. This situation is proof that hotel policies exist for a very good reason.
Methodology
To put together this guide, I used a variety of online sources where housekeepers and other hotel employees have shared their experiences. Various Reddit threads featuring housekeeping horror stories and news articles from various major network affiliates in Las Vegas, Denver, and North Carolina, in which hotel employees were interviewed or quoted, played a key role.