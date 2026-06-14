The Highest Lake In Oregon Is A West Coast Gem With Lovely Mountain Scenery To Hike Through
It can't be denied that Oregon is a beautiful place. This state in the Pacific Northwest has no shortage of stunning natural attractions, ranging from unspoiled Pacific coast beaches to high desert canyons, deep river valleys, and plenty of snow-capped mountains. While the volcanic peaks of the Cascades see the lion's share of attention, if you skip over to the Beaver State's northeast corner, you'll come across the Wallowa Range.
This cluster of ridges, rises, and peaks offers some of Oregon's — and perhaps the nation's — most beguiling (and underrated) beauty. It's also where you'll find Legore Lake, which at 8,950 feet, is the highest true lake in the state. Like many places in the Wallowas, it's not particularly easy to reach, requiring an exceptionally steep 4-mile hike through some very rugged country. However, for those willing to put in the time and sweat, you are rewarded with the kind of alpine scenery that will take your breath away.
"The scene at Legore Lake was quaint but beautiful. The Wallowa Mountains offered a vibe of simplistic beauty that was rather calming," wrote climber Matt Lemke on his blog, Lemke Climbs. One reviewer on AllTrails backed this up, reporting, "This is an absolutely gorgeous trail. Beautiful views of many lovely peaks, pretty mountain streams, and mid July tons of wildflowers at the higher elevation." Another raved, "It's beautiful on top and the lake is a gem."
Hit the trail and experience the raw beauty of Legore Lake
Situated not far from the settlement of Joseph, Oregon's scenic "Little Switzerland" with a cozy downtown and unmatched natural surroundings, Legore Lake sits high in the Eagle Cap Wilderness. This 361,466-acre protected area is part of the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest and features over 480 miles of trails, 58 named lakes, and at least 27 peaks over 9,000 feet in elevation. It's a place that some refer to as "Oregon's best kept secret."
You can reach Legore Lake from the Hurricane Creek Trailhead, which lies about 15 minutes southeast of Joseph. After just 0.1 miles, you'll come across the fork for the Fall Creek Trail on the right. This is the way to the lake — a punishing ascent of approximately 4,000 feet in just 4 miles that helps keep the crowds away. At about 2.5 miles up, you'll come across the ruins of an old mining cabin, along with an abandoned copper mine. Following that is a massive boulder field that takes a bit of time and skill to navigate, so keep your eyes peeled for trail markers.
"The route is unclear and requires route finding and sure footing," wrote one hiker in a review on AllTrails. "If you're more of a hiker than a scrambler (like me) you may find this section quite challenging."
Take in the views and wildlife at Legore Lake
After the boulder field, the trail leads into a meadow, before ascending the ridge and dropping down to the lake. Like California's Tanaya Lake — Yosemite's "Jewel of the High Country" — it too sits in a beautiful bowl surrounded by mountain peaks, and while it's certainly a gorgeous spot, it will likely have you feeling worn out once you've made it. "Pushed my body a lot but loved the views," wrote one tired trekker on AllTrails. "Tough but rewarding hike," observed another, while this visitor on Reddit had this to say: "This was my hardest, most rewarding and thrilling hike that proved to myself how capable I am and reminded me why I hike in the first place."
Besides the soul-stirring vistas, you're also likely to spot wildlife at Legore Lake. Mountain goats are a common sight, and the Eagle Cap Wilderness is also home to mule deer, elk, bighorn sheep, black bear, cougars, and even wolves. In addition, Legore Lake also holds rainbow trout (which are stocked via helicopter), so bring your rod and reel. Bug spray is also a must, and be aware that you may encounter snowpack late into the summer, so ice axes and spikes may be necessary.
The town of Joseph is about four hours south of Spokane, Washington, or four hours northwest of Boise, Idaho. For more of eastern Oregon's natural splendor, check out Owyhee Canyonlands, an outdoor paradise with winding rivers, marble mountains, and red rocks.