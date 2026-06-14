The Highest Lake In Oregon Is A West Coast Gem With Lovely Mountain Scenery To Hike Through

It can't be denied that Oregon is a beautiful place. This state in the Pacific Northwest has no shortage of stunning natural attractions, ranging from unspoiled Pacific coast beaches to high desert canyons, deep river valleys, and plenty of snow-capped mountains. While the volcanic peaks of the Cascades see the lion's share of attention, if you skip over to the Beaver State's northeast corner, you'll come across the Wallowa Range.

This cluster of ridges, rises, and peaks offers some of Oregon's — and perhaps the nation's — most beguiling (and underrated) beauty. It's also where you'll find Legore Lake, which at 8,950 feet, is the highest true lake in the state. Like many places in the Wallowas, it's not particularly easy to reach, requiring an exceptionally steep 4-mile hike through some very rugged country. However, for those willing to put in the time and sweat, you are rewarded with the kind of alpine scenery that will take your breath away.

"The scene at Legore Lake was quaint but beautiful. The Wallowa Mountains offered a vibe of simplistic beauty that was rather calming," wrote climber Matt Lemke on his blog, Lemke Climbs. One reviewer on AllTrails backed this up, reporting, "This is an absolutely gorgeous trail. Beautiful views of many lovely peaks, pretty mountain streams, and mid July tons of wildflowers at the higher elevation." Another raved, "It's beautiful on top and the lake is a gem."