California's 'Jewel Of The High Country' Is An Alpine Lake Tucked In Yosemite's Sierra Nevada Mountains

There are quite a few "jewels" with sparkle enough to draw the eye of would-be travelers to the Golden State. From the scuba coves and world-class trails of Point Lobos, hailed as the "crown jewel of the state park system", all the way to the art, wine, and scenery of Sutter Creek, the fabled "Jewel of the Motherlode," it's wanderlust-inducing stuff to say the least. And here's another one: Tenaya Lake, which, according to Yosemite.com, is often called the "Jewel of the High Country."

It sits up on the stunning yet underrated scenic route of the Tioga Road, a 59-mile highway that can take you all the way from the giant sequoias of the Tuolumne Grove to the iconic high-desert highway 395 on the eastern haunch of the Sierra Nevada. According to the official National Park Service website, the spot is prime territory for some mountain R&R, offering lakeside picnics, beach lazing, and on-water activities. You could also linger for a while, since Tenaya is a haven for kayaking and hiking, paving the way for a web of trails that delve ever deeper into Yosemite.

The aforementioned Tioga Road is your ticket to Tenaya Lake from either the east or the west. Mammoth Yosemite Airport (MMH) provides air access from the east. It can be reached in just over an hour, going via the small town of Lee Vining. Fresno-Yosemite International (FAT) offers flight arrivals on the western side of the Sierra Nevada, around three-and-a-half hours' drive from the lake itself. One word of warning: The Tioga Road is highly seasonal, usually opening sometime in May before closing again around November.