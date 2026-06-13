Texas' Scenic Park Near Austin Is A Hidden Adventure Gem With Colorado River Kayaking And A Zip Line

Texas is one of the most multifaceted places in the U.S. Just minutes away from buzzing big cities, you'll find quiet nature escapes that seem as though you've entered a completely different state. About a 30-minute drive east of Austin — the vibrant capital city — you'll find McKinney Roughs Nature Park.

The park's bluebonnet fields and towering loblolly pines make it one of the most visually distinctive landscapes in Central Texas. The sprawling forest and tranquil waters of the Colorado River offer visitors exploration by horse or kayak. For a different perspective, adventure seekers can see the property from the sky by strapping themselves into a zip line and soaring above the trees.

The surrounding area has plenty to fill your days before retreating to nearby log cabins or the Lost Pines Resort and Spa, featuring an 18-hole golf course. Golfers can squeeze in a round after a day on the water or after trekking part of the 18 miles of trails, which range from easy riverside walks to more challenging canyon routes. With 1,100 acres of ground to cover, guests can hop on a UTV tour or (more uniquely) zip through the sky. McKinney Roughs has the range to fill a full day of excitement outside Austin.