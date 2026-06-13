Texas' Scenic Park Near Austin Is A Hidden Adventure Gem With Colorado River Kayaking And A Zip Line
Texas is one of the most multifaceted places in the U.S. Just minutes away from buzzing big cities, you'll find quiet nature escapes that seem as though you've entered a completely different state. About a 30-minute drive east of Austin — the vibrant capital city — you'll find McKinney Roughs Nature Park.
The park's bluebonnet fields and towering loblolly pines make it one of the most visually distinctive landscapes in Central Texas. The sprawling forest and tranquil waters of the Colorado River offer visitors exploration by horse or kayak. For a different perspective, adventure seekers can see the property from the sky by strapping themselves into a zip line and soaring above the trees.
The surrounding area has plenty to fill your days before retreating to nearby log cabins or the Lost Pines Resort and Spa, featuring an 18-hole golf course. Golfers can squeeze in a round after a day on the water or after trekking part of the 18 miles of trails, which range from easy riverside walks to more challenging canyon routes. With 1,100 acres of ground to cover, guests can hop on a UTV tour or (more uniquely) zip through the sky. McKinney Roughs has the range to fill a full day of excitement outside Austin.
The zip line adventure at McKinney Roughs Nature Park
Typically, nature park visits help to give some grounding energy, but McKinney Roughs has another idea. Zip Lost Pines offers a bird's-eye view of the Lost Pines forest, with the longest dual zip line in Texas. Six different lines bring you to speeds up to 40 mph, with the longest stretching 1,316 feet.
The company provides guided tours that build from shorter runs to the grand finale: the River Run. Some itineraries include a walk across a suspension bridge 70 feet above the ground with sweeping scenery of the Colorado River winding through the forest below. There are full-day, half-day, and night experiences ranging from $79 to $115, making it accessible for different budgets and schedules.
Guides lead every tour, so first-timers and seasoned zip-liners can feel confident strapping in. After up to three hours zipping above the trees, you'll have plenty of time to cool off and paddle through the Colorado River. Continue your Texas adventure by trying some of the best barbecue joints locals swear by.
Paddle through the Colorado River
McKinney Roughs Nature Park is bordered by the Colorado River, giving guests the opportunity to kayak or raft through the winding waterway. There are multiple launch and takeout points stretching from the U.S. 183 Bridge all the way down to Matagorda Bay Nature Park. However, the closest launch point in McKinney Roughs is the Utley Bridge Boat Ramp.
The more experienced paddler — or one with endurance and maintained arm strength — can sail as fast as 6 mph. It's a calming ride in most areas, as a kayaker on Facebook reveals that they usually don't accelerate over 4 mph. Keep an eye out for white-tailed deer, various bird species, and the towering loblolly pines that give the Lost Pines region its name (even one of the zip line cables was named after the trees).
Guided kayaking trips are available directly through Hyatt Regency Lost Pines Resort and Spa, with equipment and a shuttle included — note that it is a two person minimum reservation. Spend a leisurely afternoon drifting peaceful waterfalls and rock formations. The Colorado River's landscape changes with every bend and is worth the workout. So, next time you plan a trip to Austin (likely for its top-ranked barbecue and legendary brisket) don't forget about what else the Lone Star State has to offer. Detour to McKinney, where the trails, river, and treetop views are worth the drive. Curious about more ways to see nature? Check out our feature on the nine best Texas state parks according to Redditors.