Between Fort Wayne And Toledo Is A Tranquil Ohio Wildlife Site With Lakes, Trails, Fishing, And Birdwatching

While the name is singular, the wildlife area actually contains two lakes named Oxbow. The larger sits alongside a diminutive sibling, Little Oxbow Lake. Each offers its own bucolic tranquility, one that's enforced by strict regulations. Lake visitors hoping to roar across the water's surface in a speeding vessel are out of luck. The wildlife area prohibits creating waves or a large wake, so expect your boat engine to putter along. Those hoping to spice up a quiet day on the water should instead bring a rod and reel.

The waters are teeming with several fish species, including bullhead, largemouth bass, and bluegill. Yet it's winter ice fishing that pays off the most, with Northern pike enjoying the cold waters. Locals recommend hopping aboard a vessel — a kayak or canoe will do — and seeking out some honey holes for your fishing. That said, the shore fishing's just as good, according to visitors on Google. Those who'd rather hunt the skies should bring binoculars.

Birdwatchers can find plenty of reasons to celebrate while at Oxbow Lake. Shorebirds and songbirds both call the area home, drawn to its varied habitats, from brushy areas to woodlands. With the right timing and a bit of luck, birders might spot a robin, yellow-rumped warbler, woodcock, or cuckoo, among other species. The odds of spotting migratory birds increase if you visit during the spring or fall and stick to the lake's perimeter. Summer belongs to blue herons and tree swallows, both of which enjoy lakeside living as temperatures climb.