Not Texas, Not Arizona: This Southern State Has The Hottest Weather That Travelers Should Prepare For

What state has the highest average temperature in the U.S., a tropical climate zone, and lots of alligators? Needless to say, it's Florida. According to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Florida has the highest average temperature among the states — its average was just above 72 degrees Fahrenheit for data collected between June 2025 and May 2026. Florida sits far south, with the lower portion of the state very nearly reaching into the tropics and having a distinctly tropical climate, according to Florida Smart. Other parts of the state are subtropical and can get extremely humid. Visitors may find themselves planning what to see in Florida just as much as planning when they can stand to see them.

We determined that Florida has the hottest overall weather using NOAA's data from 2025 and 2026 as a baseline. While we referenced data taken from the past year (as of this writing) for the most up-to-date snapshot, Florida's ranking is firm even when accounting for the past five years. In fact, its average temperature for the past five years was even higher, rounding up to 73 degrees Fahrenheit, NOAA's data shows.

The ranking doesn't paint a full picture of Florida's heat, though. Part of its high averages stems from the fact that the Sunshine State stays warm even in the winter months. In the summer, meanwhile, the temperature can feel 10 to 15 degrees hotter than what's recorded because of how humid the state gets. Being surrounded by water gives Florida its beloved beaches and white sandbars like those in the secluded islands of the Mud Keys, but it also supplies a cloak of humidity over the state.