Not Texas, Not Arizona: This Southern State Has The Hottest Weather That Travelers Should Prepare For
What state has the highest average temperature in the U.S., a tropical climate zone, and lots of alligators? Needless to say, it's Florida. According to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Florida has the highest average temperature among the states — its average was just above 72 degrees Fahrenheit for data collected between June 2025 and May 2026. Florida sits far south, with the lower portion of the state very nearly reaching into the tropics and having a distinctly tropical climate, according to Florida Smart. Other parts of the state are subtropical and can get extremely humid. Visitors may find themselves planning what to see in Florida just as much as planning when they can stand to see them.
We determined that Florida has the hottest overall weather using NOAA's data from 2025 and 2026 as a baseline. While we referenced data taken from the past year (as of this writing) for the most up-to-date snapshot, Florida's ranking is firm even when accounting for the past five years. In fact, its average temperature for the past five years was even higher, rounding up to 73 degrees Fahrenheit, NOAA's data shows.
The ranking doesn't paint a full picture of Florida's heat, though. Part of its high averages stems from the fact that the Sunshine State stays warm even in the winter months. In the summer, meanwhile, the temperature can feel 10 to 15 degrees hotter than what's recorded because of how humid the state gets. Being surrounded by water gives Florida its beloved beaches and white sandbars like those in the secluded islands of the Mud Keys, but it also supplies a cloak of humidity over the state.
How to prepare for Florida's heat when traveling
High heat in Florida can be exhausting and even downright dangerous. According to the University of Florida, heat indexes 105 degrees Fahrenheit and above are considered extreme heat and can lead to various heat-related illnesses. The first measure for staying safe in the Florida heat is to keep an eye out for heat warnings issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) and stay out of the sun when that's the case. Temperatures alone can sometimes be deceiving, since, as the NWS notes, you might read a cooler temperature along the coast due to sea breezes, but being close to the water may also mean higher humidity.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advises that during periods of excessive heat, you should plan outdoor activities for the cooler parts of the day, namely early morning or evening. If you're planning a hiking trip in Florida — such as on the Florida Trail, called one of the country's most beautiful — try to head out close to when the destination opens. Everglades National Park, for example, is open 24 hours a day, so if the heat reaches a high around noon, you could head out at 7 a.m. and get a five-hour hike in before the temperatures peak.
Staying hydrated is also a crucial precaution the CDC stresses, and it notes that you should limit sugary, salty, caffeinated, and alcoholic beverages. Even if you bring a giant water bottle with you outside everywhere and stay out of direct sun, your most dependable bet for beating the summer heat may simply be to plan a trip to one of Florida's destinations with cooler temperatures. Or, plan your vacation for a season outside of summer, when the temperatures are more manageable.