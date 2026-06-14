This New Florida Hotel In Miami Beach Opens In 2027 And Will Offer Stunning Ocean Views
Facing the white-sand coastline and aquamarine waters of the Atlantic Ocean stands the Versailles Hotel. Located in what is now the Collins Waterfront Historic District, within Miami Beach's Faena District, it began welcoming guests in January 1941. Built in the popular Art Deco style by Chicago-based architect Roy F. France, the Versailles occupies an entire city block, rises 16 stories, and features spacious rooms filled with natural light. In 2011, it shuttered its doors for good, leaving its future uncertain. That changed in January 2021, when the Miami Beach Historic Preservation Board approved a new project that would give the 1940s icon a new lease on life: Aman Miami Beach.
This addition to Aman's portfolio was initially anticipated to open in 2024, but it is now scheduled for completion in 2027. It will consist of two buildings: a 56-key hotel within the restored Versailles structure and a newly designed, 18-story tower next door housing 22 residences. Along with the modern amenities and attentive service associated with an Aman stay, the Miami Beach property will offer sweeping ocean views.
Founded in 1988, Aman operates a collection of resorts, hotels, and residences across 20 countries, with several additional projects in the works. From Amanera, the luxurious resort on the Dominican Republic's North Coast, to Aman Rosa Alpina, the quiet Italian mountain resort in the heart of the Dolomites, the brand's properties span Asia, Europe, the Caribbean, and beyond. Its name means "peace" in Sanskrit, reflecting the tranquil designs and carefully selected environments of its properties, which are meant to provide a restorative experience for their inhabitants — and Aman Miami Beach is expected to follow that approach.
Aman Miami Beach's design, amenities, and services
In keeping with Versailles' architecture and history, the new residential tower will feature an Art Deco-inspired, minimalist design that complements the hotel. Led by acclaimed architect Kengo Kuma, the project will incorporate Japanese influences. Materials like pale stone and timber will create the earthy, nature-infused setting for which Aman is known, while its wave-like shape will mimic the Atlantic coastline beyond. The residences, which range from simplexes and duplexes to full-floor residences with private elevators, were fully presold in 2021. Hotel guests, however, will still be able to enjoy an upscale beachfront stay offering the best of both worlds: the security and privacy of a condominium with the hospitality and amenities of an exclusive hotel.
The final interiors of the hotel suites have not been publicly released, but plans call for accommodations with kitchens or kitchenettes, climate controls, televisions, minibars, and other amenities. Both guests and residents will have access to a wide variety of facilities and services, including a game room, on-site dining areas and lounges, a spa, a fitness space, a private beach club, and 24-hour valet and concierge services. Concierge staff can help with anything from booking a yacht charter to arranging in-room private dining.
One particular amenity that Aman designs with special care is its luxurious pools. Amanjena, a haven in Marrakech, Morocco, is a romantic resort with spacious private plunge pools, while Amanyara, on the western coast of Turks & Caicos, offers guests one of the most incredible resort pools worth skipping the beach for. Aman Miami Beach will continue this trend with an outdoor, ocean-facing pool for hotel guests and private rooftop pools for residents of select duplex penthouses.
Experiencing Aman Miami Beach and the surrounding area
A stay at Aman Miami Beach places you within a full-service beachfront resort. Start the day with a morning workout at the fully equipped gym before heading to the pool deck, surrounded by tropical plants, for sunbathing and a soak. You can also descend to the private beach area, where you'll enjoy the beauty of Florida's southeastern coastline and the refreshing waters of the Atlantic. Meals can be taken at your lounger or in the exclusive dining venues. Take in calming sunset views from the shore or the comfort of the lounge. And for a rejuvenating experience, book an appointment at Aman Spa for hydrotherapy, a signature treatment, a relaxing massage, or another wellness service.
The hotel and residences are also well positioned for exploring Miami Beach. Head to the Beachwalk, a 9-mile pedestrian promenade, for an easy stroll with scenic coastal views. Miami Beach Botanical Garden, a 3-acre space featuring a diversity of plant species, is a 10-minute drive away and offers nature-filled, family-friendly experiences. On rainy days, visit The Bass Museum of Art, seven minutes away, which exhibits an array of international contemporary art in a historic, 1930s-era building.
If you're flying into Florida, the closest major hub is Miami International Airport (MIA), the popular airport getting a major $1 billion upgrade in 2027. It's about a 15-minute drive to the hotel, and you'll find direct flights from a host of global and domestic destinations, including New York, Atlanta, Dallas, and Seattle. As with other Aman properties, the concierge staff is expected to assist with airport transfers and other logistics to ensure guests' smooth arrival.