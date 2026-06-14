This New Florida Hotel In Miami Beach Opens In 2027 And Will Offer Stunning Ocean Views

Facing the white-sand coastline and aquamarine waters of the Atlantic Ocean stands the Versailles Hotel. Located in what is now the Collins Waterfront Historic District, within Miami Beach's Faena District, it began welcoming guests in January 1941. Built in the popular Art Deco style by Chicago-based architect Roy F. France, the Versailles occupies an entire city block, rises 16 stories, and features spacious rooms filled with natural light. In 2011, it shuttered its doors for good, leaving its future uncertain. That changed in January 2021, when the Miami Beach Historic Preservation Board approved a new project that would give the 1940s icon a new lease on life: Aman Miami Beach.

This addition to Aman's portfolio was initially anticipated to open in 2024, but it is now scheduled for completion in 2027. It will consist of two buildings: a 56-key hotel within the restored Versailles structure and a newly designed, 18-story tower next door housing 22 residences. Along with the modern amenities and attentive service associated with an Aman stay, the Miami Beach property will offer sweeping ocean views.

Founded in 1988, Aman operates a collection of resorts, hotels, and residences across 20 countries, with several additional projects in the works. From Amanera, the luxurious resort on the Dominican Republic's North Coast, to Aman Rosa Alpina, the quiet Italian mountain resort in the heart of the Dolomites, the brand's properties span Asia, Europe, the Caribbean, and beyond. Its name means "peace" in Sanskrit, reflecting the tranquil designs and carefully selected environments of its properties, which are meant to provide a restorative experience for their inhabitants — and Aman Miami Beach is expected to follow that approach.