Wisconsin's Once-Thriving Quarry Is Now Part Of A Scenic State Park With Mountain Trails And Stone Designs
Per the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), the U.S. is home to "one of the oldest geological formations on earth." Located in central Wisconsin, this exciting place known as Rib Mountain is tucked away in the scenic Rib Mountain Quarry. Now part of Rib Mountain State Park, this destination showcases a ridge of quartzite rock that spans 4 miles and dates back 1.7 billion years. The quarry was used for manufacturing beginning in 1893, and the Wausau Sandpaper Company once built a factory here. In its heyday, Rib Mountain Quarry was also a source of abrasives for corporations such as 3M. As Rib Mountain park manager Bayli Christorf told local news station WSAW, the state bought the quarry in 2001, preserving it for future visitors. Today, the beautiful state park features unique rock art in the quarry, plus trails to explore.
Established in 1927, Rib Mountain State Park also offers downhill skiing and snowboarding at its Granite Peak Ski Area. Formerly thought to be the highest point in Wisconsin, Rib Mountain is now known as the fourth-highest. According to the Wisconsin DNR, the peak is 1,924 feet above sea level, and its prominent shape is visible for miles.
Full of natural beauty, the park enjoys superb views from a 60-foot-tall observation tower. The region is also a gorgeous spot to see fall foliage. As one Google reviewer notes, visitors can also see the quarry's quartz sparkle in the sunlight. "Such a beautiful spot," another reviewer says of the park. "Great hike with lovely views. Once you reach the quarry, you will see why so many people recommend this place!"
Explore the trails around Rib Mountain Quarry
At Rib Mountain State Park, there are over 13 miles of trails, including routes that lead to scenic viewpoints at the quarry. The Turkey Vulture Trail — called the Rib Mountain Quarry Trail on AllTrails — got its name from the turkey vultures inhabiting the quarry. This hike starts on Grouse Lane and passes through woodlands on its way to the quarry. An out-and-back route, the trail is 2.8 miles long and covers 446 feet of elevation gain. It can take up to 90 minutes to complete the trek. Once you reach the quarry rim, enjoy fantastic views of the surrounding scenery.
It's also possible to start the trail from the parking lot at the Upper Picnic Area, near the observation tower. To do so, follow the Red Trail to the Quarry Trail, before linking up with the scenic sections of the Turkey Vulture Trail at the quarry. As of late April 2026, the Turkey Vulture Trail was affected by storm damage and downed trees, so check the DNR website for updates before visiting. One AllTrails user also recommends wearing sturdy shoes due to loose rocks. Despite these considerations, a Google reviewer describes the area by saying, "it never disappoints! Perfect length hike, challenging incline, and rewarding views." This same reviewer suggests "hiking up the steeper Quarry Trail and then taking the wide Turkey Vulture Trail down."
In addition to the main quarry trail, there are other routes to peruse nearby, too. Visit an old dynamite storage location on the Dynamite Trail, or see the historic foundations of a (approximately 1890s-era) homestead on the Homestead Trail. For woodland scenery and a beautiful view of Hardwood Hill, take the Red Trail. And if you need some gear before setting out, consider this lightweight Dollar Tree buy that could transform your next hiking trip.
Admire Rib Mountain Quarry's unique stone designs
One interesting feature at Rib Mountain Quarry is the rock art. These formations, visible from Google Maps, use stone to create words and even a heart shape. In a regional Facebook group, locals say the rocks have even been arranged for romantic proposals before, with stones spelling out "be mine" at one point. While specific formations may change through the years, the rock heart is a sentimental and photogenic component of the quarry's scenic vistas. While it's not advised to build new rock art structures during your time in the park, rangers have decided to leave this heart structure in place — be sure to check out all the Leave No Trace principles ahead of your visit.
When planning your trip to Rib Mountain State Park, remember that a vehicle admission pass is required for visiting. Open year-round, the site is about a 15-minute drive southwest of the riverfront Midwest city of Wausau. The park is also under two hours away from Green Bay and Eau Claire (Wisconsin's "Best Place to Live").