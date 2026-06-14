Wisconsin's Once-Thriving Quarry Is Now Part Of A Scenic State Park With Mountain Trails And Stone Designs

Per the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), the U.S. is home to "one of the oldest geological formations on earth." Located in central Wisconsin, this exciting place known as Rib Mountain is tucked away in the scenic Rib Mountain Quarry. Now part of Rib Mountain State Park, this destination showcases a ridge of quartzite rock that spans 4 miles and dates back 1.7 billion years. The quarry was used for manufacturing beginning in 1893, and the Wausau Sandpaper Company once built a factory here. In its heyday, Rib Mountain Quarry was also a source of abrasives for corporations such as 3M. As Rib Mountain park manager Bayli Christorf told local news station WSAW, the state bought the quarry in 2001, preserving it for future visitors. Today, the beautiful state park features unique rock art in the quarry, plus trails to explore.

Established in 1927, Rib Mountain State Park also offers downhill skiing and snowboarding at its Granite Peak Ski Area. Formerly thought to be the highest point in Wisconsin, Rib Mountain is now known as the fourth-highest. According to the Wisconsin DNR, the peak is 1,924 feet above sea level, and its prominent shape is visible for miles.

Full of natural beauty, the park enjoys superb views from a 60-foot-tall observation tower. The region is also a gorgeous spot to see fall foliage. As one Google reviewer notes, visitors can also see the quarry's quartz sparkle in the sunlight. "Such a beautiful spot," another reviewer says of the park. "Great hike with lovely views. Once you reach the quarry, you will see why so many people recommend this place!"