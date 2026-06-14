Not In Voyageurs, Not In Glacier: This Scenic Lake Is The Largest Entirely Within A US National Park

Voyageurs National Park is home to the famous Rainy Lake, one of Minnesota's deepest lakes. Meanwhile, Glacier National Park features several notable bodies of water — including Lake McDonald, a lake that's six times as long as the Golden Gate Bridge. But the largest lake that's entirely within the borders of a U.S. national park isn't at Voyageurs or Glacier: it's Naknek Lake at Alaska's Katmai National Park & Preserve, one of the most underrated national parks in America.

Naknek Lake occupies more than 150,000 acres of the massive 4 million-acre national park, which is located on the remote reaches of the Alaska Peninsula. Measuring about 40 miles long and 3 to 8 miles wide, the striking turquoise lake is an important wildlife habitat and a popular destination for fishing, wildlife spotting, and camping.

It's important to be aware of a few practicalities when considering a visit to Katmai National Park & Preserve. First, it's mostly wilderness: despite the park's size, it only has 6 miles of designated hiking trails, and there are few visitor services in or near the park. Luckily, some of the existing services are located right on the shores of Naknek Lake, like Brooks Camp. From June to September, the lakefront camp features a visitor center, ranger station, an auditorium with ranger-led programming, and a campground. Camping reservations are available online.