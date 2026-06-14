Not In Voyageurs, Not In Glacier: This Scenic Lake Is The Largest Entirely Within A US National Park
Voyageurs National Park is home to the famous Rainy Lake, one of Minnesota's deepest lakes. Meanwhile, Glacier National Park features several notable bodies of water — including Lake McDonald, a lake that's six times as long as the Golden Gate Bridge. But the largest lake that's entirely within the borders of a U.S. national park isn't at Voyageurs or Glacier: it's Naknek Lake at Alaska's Katmai National Park & Preserve, one of the most underrated national parks in America.
Naknek Lake occupies more than 150,000 acres of the massive 4 million-acre national park, which is located on the remote reaches of the Alaska Peninsula. Measuring about 40 miles long and 3 to 8 miles wide, the striking turquoise lake is an important wildlife habitat and a popular destination for fishing, wildlife spotting, and camping.
It's important to be aware of a few practicalities when considering a visit to Katmai National Park & Preserve. First, it's mostly wilderness: despite the park's size, it only has 6 miles of designated hiking trails, and there are few visitor services in or near the park. Luckily, some of the existing services are located right on the shores of Naknek Lake, like Brooks Camp. From June to September, the lakefront camp features a visitor center, ranger station, an auditorium with ranger-led programming, and a campground. Camping reservations are available online.
Discover Naknek Lake in Katmai National Park & Preserve
Brooks Camp is a great place to base yourself if you're interested in exploring the lake. On arrival, all visitors are required to attend a bear safety orientation. It stands to reason: the national park is a top brown bear viewing destination, and travelers need to be prepared. After the talk, you're free to explore the boardwalk, unpaved trails, and wildlife viewing platforms around the lake, where it's common to spot bears in the wild. The park's manmade infrastructure provides excellent opportunities to enjoy sweeping views of the glacial Naknek Lake, an emerald-hued expanse of clear, cold water framed by rugged mountains and lush foliage.
Join a ranger-led Cultural Walk (2 p.m. daily at Brooks Camp) to learn about the region's human history while walking half a mile along the nearby Brooks River. If you want to get out on the lake to boat or fish for salmon, you'll need a permit, and you can apply for one online. Adventurous paddlers may attempt a trip along the Savonoski Loop, a multi-day route through the park's gorgeous backcountry — it starts and ends at Brooks Camp.
Interested in planning a trip to see the scenic Naknek Lake? It requires a bit of planning to get there. Most visitors arrive at Brooks Camp in small aircraft equipped with floats, and the park's website has information about air taxis and water taxis that serve the park. Another access point on the water is Lake Camp, which has a boat ramp, picnic area, a parking lot, and restroom facilities. Katmai National Park & Preserve is open year-round and is free to enter.