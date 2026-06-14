This High-Elevation Golf Course In Colorado Is A Record-Setting Gem With Gorgeous Mountain Views
Every golf course has its signature feature — in Colorado, that distinction is often defined by the landscape itself. About an hour and a half east of Aspen lies the highest 9-hole turf in the United States. Mount Massive Golf Course sets a nationwide record at 9,680 feet above sea level, overlooking dramatic snow-capped peaks.
It opened as a community effort in the 1970s, and by the 1990s, rising tourism had grown it into a fully staffed operation. Today, you can play by the day for $36-60, depending on your game of choice, and individual adult memberships are $525. The average American membership runs into the thousands, according to golfers on Reddit and Amateur Golf, so this is a notably affordable option — especially since its neighboring popular ski-town, Aspen, has been named one of America's most expensive travel destinations. For travelers priced out of the resort town's typical lifestyle, Mount Massive Golf Course is a lower-cost alternative with wide, uninterrupted mountain views.
The natural backdrop serves golfers in more ways than one. "At 10,000 feet, you can really see your solid drives fly an additional 30 yards," one guest mentioned on Google. The reviewer also mentioned a pretty basic layout, but others say it's perfect for all skill levels. In an area well-known for incredible skiing, it's a hidden gem that holds its own long after ski season ends.
Planning your visit to Mount Massive Golf Course
Unlike many golf resorts in places like Florida, which offer spas and full resort amenities, Mt. Massive keeps things simple — true to its community roots. The focus is the fairway with an expansive skyline, but when you've worked up an appetite, there's an on-site restaurant, The Grill, serving up burgers, wings, and fries on weekends. A driving range and club rentals are available on-site, with package pricing rounding out an already budgeted experience.
As for timing, the season runs from May through mid-October, but early fall is a sweet spot, when temperatures begin to cool and crowds start trading clubs for skis. Over 20,000 rounds are played here annually, so it can get busy in summer. However, once the snow hits, the course reinvents itself as a groomed cross-country ski area. Bikers particularly enjoy the groomed trails, as the terrain is relatively gentle. Do note that the trails were not groomed for the 2025-2026 winter season, so check ahead if you're hoping to enjoy the snowy season at Mount Massive.
Want to learn about more golfing locations in Colorado? Check out our feature on the peaceful suburb near Aurora that offers quality fairways and scenic views.