This High-Elevation Golf Course In Colorado Is A Record-Setting Gem With Gorgeous Mountain Views

Every golf course has its signature feature — in Colorado, that distinction is often defined by the landscape itself. About an hour and a half east of Aspen lies the highest 9-hole turf in the United States. Mount Massive Golf Course sets a nationwide record at 9,680 feet above sea level, overlooking dramatic snow-capped peaks.

It opened as a community effort in the 1970s, and by the 1990s, rising tourism had grown it into a fully staffed operation. Today, you can play by the day for $36-60, depending on your game of choice, and individual adult memberships are $525. The average American membership runs into the thousands, according to golfers on Reddit and Amateur Golf, so this is a notably affordable option — especially since its neighboring popular ski-town, Aspen, has been named one of America's most expensive travel destinations. For travelers priced out of the resort town's typical lifestyle, Mount Massive Golf Course is a lower-cost alternative with wide, uninterrupted mountain views.

The natural backdrop serves golfers in more ways than one. "At 10,000 feet, you can really see your solid drives fly an additional 30 yards," one guest mentioned on Google. The reviewer also mentioned a pretty basic layout, but others say it's perfect for all skill levels. In an area well-known for incredible skiing, it's a hidden gem that holds its own long after ski season ends.