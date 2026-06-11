Travelers Should Be Aware Of This New Item Ban At A Popular Italian Beach

Sunscreen, sunglasses, and umbrellas are your typical seaside essentials. However, if you're visiting the popular Punta Molentis beach in Sardinia, Italy, you should be aware that you might have to leave the umbrella behind. Located in the town of Villasimius, this destination features sparkling cerulean waters hugged by cliffs. One Google reviewer wrote that it's "Simply a magnificent beach." It's also ranked as one of the top attractions in Villasimius on Tripadvisor.

Crowds are a common sight at Punta Molentis beach, in fact, one Tripadvisor visitor referred to it as "Beautiful yet chaotic" for this very reason. Unsurprisingly, the site is often cluttered with umbrellas — but not for long. In June 2026, officials revealed that umbrellas would not be allowed at Punta Molentis beach, though there are exceptions to this new rule. Families with children aged 10 or younger and seniors over the age of 65 are permitted one umbrella.

Those who don't have a young child or meet these age requirements will not be permitted to bring an umbrella. Although it's unclear if there is a fine if these rules are broken, visitors do need to pay an environmental fee to enter Punta Molentis beach, whether they do so by land or sea. Nevertheless, these measures are only temporary and will be in effect until October, coinciding with Sardinia's busy beach season.