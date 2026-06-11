Travelers Should Be Aware Of This New Item Ban At A Popular Italian Beach
Sunscreen, sunglasses, and umbrellas are your typical seaside essentials. However, if you're visiting the popular Punta Molentis beach in Sardinia, Italy, you should be aware that you might have to leave the umbrella behind. Located in the town of Villasimius, this destination features sparkling cerulean waters hugged by cliffs. One Google reviewer wrote that it's "Simply a magnificent beach." It's also ranked as one of the top attractions in Villasimius on Tripadvisor.
Crowds are a common sight at Punta Molentis beach, in fact, one Tripadvisor visitor referred to it as "Beautiful yet chaotic" for this very reason. Unsurprisingly, the site is often cluttered with umbrellas — but not for long. In June 2026, officials revealed that umbrellas would not be allowed at Punta Molentis beach, though there are exceptions to this new rule. Families with children aged 10 or younger and seniors over the age of 65 are permitted one umbrella.
Those who don't have a young child or meet these age requirements will not be permitted to bring an umbrella. Although it's unclear if there is a fine if these rules are broken, visitors do need to pay an environmental fee to enter Punta Molentis beach, whether they do so by land or sea. Nevertheless, these measures are only temporary and will be in effect until October, coinciding with Sardinia's busy beach season.
Why did Punta Molentis beach ban umbrellas?
You're probably asking yourself why Punta Molentis beach, located a little over an hour away from Cagliari, Sardinia's largest city and a Mediterranean seaside paradise, has prohibited umbrellas in the first place. According to Villasimius' official website, they banned the umbrellas in an attempt to conserve the local ecosystem, which was ravaged by a wildfire in July 2025. Speaking to CNN, a Villasimius spokesperson explained that this was a safety precaution, noting that when this natural disaster occurred, umbrellas on the beach impeded evacuations. It should be added that alongside this ban, Punta Molentis beach is also limiting the number of visitors each day, and only 70 vehicles are permitted. Additionally, reservations are required and can be made on Villasimius' website.
Social media users have reacted to Punta Molentis' umbrella ban, with many making light of the situation on Facebook. One person wrote, "That's definitely one way to stop over-crowding..." Several others, however, seemed to be behind the ban. "This will encourage people to explore other beaches in Sardinia," stated another user. Indeed, Punta Molentis beach is just one of countless coastal destinations in Sardinia. The region is also home to La Maddalena Island, boasting white sand beaches without crowds and Cala Goloritze, a hidden Italian cove with sapphire waters and limestone cliffs.