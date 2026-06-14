Between Atlanta And Chattanooga Is Georgia's Historic Mountain Escape With Miles Of Scenic Trails
The Georgia mountains are synonymous with iconic peaks, verdant forests, and gushing streams, but behind this scenic facade, there's also plenty of history for you to explore. At times, these two things converge. Take Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park, where visitors can tour the preserved battleground of the Atlanta Campaign — the only nationally designated unit that commemorates this pivotal Civil War campaign — and spend time soaking in fresh mountain air. With more than 22 miles of trails swathed in dense forests, the park rewards with refreshing wilderness as well as historic charm for anyone who visits.
Once the homeland of the Cherokee, the Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park was the stage for a major battle in 1864, where Union and Confederate forces locked horns to retain control of Atlanta. Over 5,000 soldiers lost their lives in this series of engagements, with the Union ultimately prevailing in the battle for the city. Walking through the swathes of green today, you will see 11 miles of earthworks, lingering cannons, historic monuments, and more Civil War remains across the site's almost 3,000 acres.
Part of the greater Atlanta metro area, the preserve sits about 23 miles — or roughly half an hour drive away — from downtown Atlanta and only a few minutes from Marietta (Georgia's leafy, walkable suburb with small-town charm). If you're heading here from Tennessee, Chattanooga is about 100 miles or so north. It's a day-use only recreation area with an entrance fee of $5, although holders of "America the Beautiful" Pass can visit for free. Your furry pups can come along too, as long as they're leashed at all times.
Delve into the history of the Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park
While you may be drawn to the hikes as you enter, take some time to explore the visitor center's museum (open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily), where you'll find a wealth of artifacts and details on battle timelines that bring these historic events to life. At the center, you'll also find the screening of "Kennesaw: One Last Mountain," a documentary tracing the entire Atlanta Campaign. You can explore on your own or make time to join in on ranger-led tours, events, or hikes — check the schedule here — for more interesting stories and conversations.
Begin your trekking journey near the visitor center itself and pick the easy 2.1-mile Picket Line Trail and Brumby Camp Loop as your first adventure across these forested slopes. Traverse a mix of woods and fields, and also loop around a historic camp area that was once home to the Civilian Conservation Corps. Another beginner hiking experience nearby is the 3-mile 24 Gun Trail, which will lead you through scenic fern-covered woodlands and artillery emplacements once used by Union forces to bombard the Confederates above.
Casual hikers will also find sweet payoffs at the 2.5-mile looped Cheatham Hill Trail, with the trailhead found in its namesake parking lot on the southern side of the park. The lush vegetation here harbors over 100 species of birds, like woodpeckers, blue jays, and scarlet tanager, so don't forget to pack your binoculars. The path also features "Dead Angle," the site of a brutal confrontation on the mountain that one Redditor says is "one of the best places where you can really picture a battle in your minds eye."
Head up to the summit of Kennesaw Mountain
If you like your mountain vacations with a side of formidable summit hikes, make a beeline for the 2.3-mile Kennesaw Mountain Peak Trail. A well-maintained trail, every step is rewarded at the mountaintop — perched at around 1,800 feet — when you take in the panoramic scenery of the Atlanta skyline and Marietta, alongside the North Georgia mountains. All of this depends on how clear the clouds are that day, of course. If you don't want to trek, there's a shuttle service (check timings here) on weekends for these spectacular views.
Kennesaw Mountain has another summit — called Little Kennesaw Mountain — that sits at an elevation of 1,600 feet. You can ascend both peaks on a 5.2-mile loop hike that also passes along the scenic ridges of Pigeon Hill and features interpretive signs sharing historic tidbits along the path. "Great trail! Lots of history along the way. Great views from the overlook. It was a little cloudy and we could still see Atlanta and Stone Mountain in the distance. Very cool," writes one hiker on AllTrails. Many also noted that parking is limited, so arrive early to secure a spot.
This corner of Georgia isn't just for history buffs who want to explore the story of the nation's deadliest conflict, but also for outdoor and wildlife enthusiasts. That said, preparation is vital to making the most of your visit. Wear proper trekking shoes, bring tons of bug spray, and carry poles for ascents. Look out for snakes: Besides these snake-infested lakes and rivers in Georgia, this park has both venomous and non-venomous serpents of its own. And with Atlanta nearby, you should check out why ATL was named America's best summer travel destination for 2026.