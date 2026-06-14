Between Atlanta And Chattanooga Is Georgia's Historic Mountain Escape With Miles Of Scenic Trails

The Georgia mountains are synonymous with iconic peaks, verdant forests, and gushing streams, but behind this scenic facade, there's also plenty of history for you to explore. At times, these two things converge. Take Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park, where visitors can tour the preserved battleground of the Atlanta Campaign — the only nationally designated unit that commemorates this pivotal Civil War campaign — and spend time soaking in fresh mountain air. With more than 22 miles of trails swathed in dense forests, the park rewards with refreshing wilderness as well as historic charm for anyone who visits.

Once the homeland of the Cherokee, the Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park was the stage for a major battle in 1864, where Union and Confederate forces locked horns to retain control of Atlanta. Over 5,000 soldiers lost their lives in this series of engagements, with the Union ultimately prevailing in the battle for the city. Walking through the swathes of green today, you will see 11 miles of earthworks, lingering cannons, historic monuments, and more Civil War remains across the site's almost 3,000 acres.

Part of the greater Atlanta metro area, the preserve sits about 23 miles — or roughly half an hour drive away — from downtown Atlanta and only a few minutes from Marietta (Georgia's leafy, walkable suburb with small-town charm). If you're heading here from Tennessee, Chattanooga is about 100 miles or so north. It's a day-use only recreation area with an entrance fee of $5, although holders of "America the Beautiful" Pass can visit for free. Your furry pups can come along too, as long as they're leashed at all times.