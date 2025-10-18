Think Twice Before Swimming In Georgia's Most Snake-Heavy Lakes And Rivers

For those who love natural beauty, the state of Georgia has some of the best scenery and outdoor spaces in the United States. From the Blue Ridge Mountains in the north to the rugged coastline near Savannah, the Peach State is perfect for all kinds of outdoor activities, especially those involving water.

For example, one of Georgia's most popular tourist attractions is an easily accessible waterfall hidden near the town of Helen. The state also boasts various lakes and rivers, so it's easy to find somewhere to swim, boat, kayak, or fish.

Unfortunately, some of these bodies of water may hide some nasty surprises, such as snakes. While a snake encounter isn't guaranteed to be dangerous or life-threatening, it's still imperative to understand the risks before getting into an unknown river, creek, lake, or pond. So, with that in mind, let's look at four of the most snake-heavy lakes and rivers in Georgia so you can plan your outdoor adventure accordingly.