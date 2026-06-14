Forget Florida, This Southern City Is A Top-Rated Retirement Spot With Delicious Eats, Art, And Beach Fun

When it comes to Louisiana destinations, most people assume New Orleans is the best option, especially if you're looking to get a taste of local culture while still being near the Gulf Coast. But what if you could get all the benefits of NOLA without the crowds or the relatively high cost of living? What if there was a place next door that U.S. News and World Report ranked as one of the best places to retire in Louisiana in 2026? Well, that would be the city of Kenner.

At first glance, it's easy to assume that Kenner is just part of New Orleans, but this is a separate city with its own hotspots, highlights, and personality. Sitting on the southern shore of Lake Pontchartrain just north of the Mississippi River, Kenner is highly rated for retirees thanks to its relatively low cost of living, decent weather, and easy access to infrastructure and attractions. Compared to more lauded retirement destinations like Florida, there are plenty of reasons to consider Kenner as a worthy alternative.

Of course, you don't have to be looking for a home for your Golden Years to add Kenner to your travel list. In fact, Louisiana is one of the most fun states for a weekend getaway, thanks to cities like Kenner. Let's break down why this city is desirable for both tourists and transplants alike.