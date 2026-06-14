Forget Florida, This Southern City Is A Top-Rated Retirement Spot With Delicious Eats, Art, And Beach Fun
When it comes to Louisiana destinations, most people assume New Orleans is the best option, especially if you're looking to get a taste of local culture while still being near the Gulf Coast. But what if you could get all the benefits of NOLA without the crowds or the relatively high cost of living? What if there was a place next door that U.S. News and World Report ranked as one of the best places to retire in Louisiana in 2026? Well, that would be the city of Kenner.
At first glance, it's easy to assume that Kenner is just part of New Orleans, but this is a separate city with its own hotspots, highlights, and personality. Sitting on the southern shore of Lake Pontchartrain just north of the Mississippi River, Kenner is highly rated for retirees thanks to its relatively low cost of living, decent weather, and easy access to infrastructure and attractions. Compared to more lauded retirement destinations like Florida, there are plenty of reasons to consider Kenner as a worthy alternative.
Of course, you don't have to be looking for a home for your Golden Years to add Kenner to your travel list. In fact, Louisiana is one of the most fun states for a weekend getaway, thanks to cities like Kenner. Let's break down why this city is desirable for both tourists and transplants alike.
Getting to know Kenner, Louisiana
One of the best reasons to visit New Orleans is to try the food, such as that at Antoine's, aka America's oldest family-owned restaurant. However, Kenner has its own share of delicious eats to make retirement or a weekend visit more enjoyable. If you tour the Rivertown Historic District near the Mississippi, you can enjoy a decadent brunch at Debbie on the Levee or grab pub food and a pint at Rivershack. For a real treat, try the beignet fries. If you're in the mood for Louisiana-style seafood, check out Big EZ Seafood and Oysters or Williams Seafood and Po'Boys. Or, if you're really looking for fresh fish, cast a line at the Laketown Fishing Pier overlooking Lake Pontchartrain.
While you're at Laketown Park, you may want to test your luck at the Treasure Chest Casino. For 30 years, this place was located on a genuine riverboat docked at the park. However, the boat was retired in 2024 and replaced with a regular, land-based casino. Or, if you prefer horse racing and video poker, you can visit the Kenner Fairgrounds OTB and Casino nearby.
Beyond food and gambling, Kenner also features public artworks. The Kenner Artwalk stretches for part of Power Blvd and Loyola Blvd. You can marvel at these colorful and funky sculptures from your car, or, to help stay healthy in retirement, you can walk the route to see them all up close. All 39 of these pieces were donated to the city by lifelong Kenner residents Henry and Pat Shane. They range from wordplay like an apple on a Pi symbol (apple pie) to more abstract pieces, so there's something for everyone.
Planning a trip to Kenner
Interestingly, Kenner is actually home to Louis Armstrong International Airport, one of the best airports in America for food, so plan accordingly. This also means that you're already in Kenner as soon as you step foot outside of the building. Most of the hotels in Kenner are clustered around the airport, making them extra convenient if you're planning to stay local during your visit. You may even be able to schedule shuttle rides to and from the airport so you don't have to worry as much about getting around. You can also discover many vacation rentals in the area if you want a taste of what it might be like to retire here.
Although Kenner is surrounded by water, it doesn't technically have any sand beaches where you can relax and enjoy the sunshine. Instead, the beach action is at the Coconut Beach Volleyball Complex. As the name suggests, this place focuses on sand volleyball and is actually the largest sand sports complex in the United States. If beach volleyball is a bit too strenuous as a retiree, you can opt to sip on a cocktail and munch on burgers and chicken at the on-site bar and grill.
Finally, there's always something to do in Kenner, thanks in part to the Pontchartrain Convention and Civic Center, which hosts various events and festivals throughout the year. For example, the Louisiana Seafood Cookoff is in June, while the New Orleans Comic Convention happens in August. So, make sure to check the schedule and plan your vacation accordingly.