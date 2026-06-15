Sandwiched Between Ontario And Québec Is A Tranquil Lake Escape With Fishing, Camping, And Islands To Explore

Canada is the second-largest country in the world, but it ranks number one when it comes to lakes. With around 2 million such bodies of water, Canada is home to 14% of the lakes on the planet, so it makes sense that they are among the country's most alluring destinations. While there is a dizzying number to choose from, one gem particularly stands out: Lake Abitibi. Spilling across the border into both Ontario and Québec, this freshwater body offers everything you can expect in a great Canadian lake: unpolluted waters, pure nature, and a whole array of opportunities for outdoor recreation.

Located some 450 miles north of Toronto and 600 miles east of Montreal, this massive freshwater body isn't particularly easy to get to. That said, its remoteness is precisely what makes it so special, as any visitor who makes the effort to travel there will be rewarded with a raw, unspoiled expanse of water free from crowds and overdevelopment. Nature is the name of the game at Lake Abitibi, and though visiting takes some planning, the unadulterated experience the lake offers is more than worth it.

"Great place in the outdoors away and secluded from everything, truly peaceful and a great get away experience!" raved one visitor on Google Maps, while this fan of the lake just had this to say: "Best experience of my life. Great fishing."