Canada's 'Gateway To Ontario's Wilderness' Is A Northern Municipality With Lake Fun, Islands, And Scenic Drives

Imagine a place tucked deep within Canada's cottage country, where natural beauty, adventure, and relaxation blend seamlessly together for every visitor who arrives. In a country as vast as The Great White North — the second largest in the world by landmass — there are endless hidden destinations nestled among dense forests and untouched wilderness, all waiting to be explored. Among them, one destination truly stands out. Temagami, known as Canada's "Gateway to Ontario's Wilderness," is a northern escape that offers fun-filled days on lakes, numerous islands to discover, and is considered one of the most scenic drives in Ontario.

Venturing through the northern municipality in which Temagami lies is one of my favorite areas to ride my motorcycle. As you make your way into the region, you can't help but notice the air growing fresher, the scenery opening up to highways lined with towering granite and gneiss rock walls, and calm lakes appearing wherever you turn your head. The sheer beauty of the Temagami region can instantly be seen as a place that can provide endless outdoor adventures. From paddling the Temagami River along some of the world's most ancient old-growth pine forests to testing your endurance (and maybe facing a fear) climbing the 100-foot-high Temagami Fire Tower, the region is a place to experience Canada's finest natural landscapes.

Reaching Temagami can be done by driving five hours north of Toronto. The drive along Highway 11 showcases some of Ontario' s finest natural beauty. Along the scenic route, travelers will go through the province's rugged northern landscapes made up of the Canadian Shield and Boreal forests. Visitors that have the opportunity to visit Temagami during the autumn months will be treated to a kaleidoscope of colorful forests boasting some of Ontario's most stunning fall foliage.