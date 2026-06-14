This Southern State Is Home To The US Airport With The Best Dining In 2026

Think airport food, and your reflexive response may be a loss of appetite. Perhaps soggy burgers and warm beers have taken more bites out of your travel budget than you cared to admit. It's the sort of misery the late Anthony Bourdain once described as "soul-destroying" after a bad experience at an airport Johnny Rockets. Yet there are airport meals that leave your spiritual and corporeal selves untouched — in fact, you can find several in a Southern state already known for great food. Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) is home to some of the best dining you can find at any U.S. airport in 2026, making several "best of" lists while earning plaudits from travelers and experts alike.

The Texas travel hub is the highest-ranked U.S. airport on Skytrax's World's Best Airport Dining Experiences, coming in 10th behind overseas heavy hitters like Singapore's Changi and Tokyo Haneda. Other publications, including Food & Wine, put the Houston airport on a list of top U.S. airports for food and drink. Like its overseas counterparts, travelers passing through IAH will discover plenty of alternatives to the airport food everyone should avoid.

Of course, you'll still encounter the odd, mysterious amalgam of ingredients trying to pass off as food. Some travelers have lamented the gastronomic options at IAH on review sites as a result. Others walked away impressed by the quality and diversity. "Excellent and even occasional legit healthy food choices as well," wrote one reviewer on Google Maps. "These are great cuisine restaurants you would have visited even if you weren't in the airport." So, what's on the menu?