This Southern State Is Home To The US Airport With The Best Dining In 2026
Think airport food, and your reflexive response may be a loss of appetite. Perhaps soggy burgers and warm beers have taken more bites out of your travel budget than you cared to admit. It's the sort of misery the late Anthony Bourdain once described as "soul-destroying" after a bad experience at an airport Johnny Rockets. Yet there are airport meals that leave your spiritual and corporeal selves untouched — in fact, you can find several in a Southern state already known for great food. Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) is home to some of the best dining you can find at any U.S. airport in 2026, making several "best of" lists while earning plaudits from travelers and experts alike.
The Texas travel hub is the highest-ranked U.S. airport on Skytrax's World's Best Airport Dining Experiences, coming in 10th behind overseas heavy hitters like Singapore's Changi and Tokyo Haneda. Other publications, including Food & Wine, put the Houston airport on a list of top U.S. airports for food and drink. Like its overseas counterparts, travelers passing through IAH will discover plenty of alternatives to the airport food everyone should avoid.
Of course, you'll still encounter the odd, mysterious amalgam of ingredients trying to pass off as food. Some travelers have lamented the gastronomic options at IAH on review sites as a result. Others walked away impressed by the quality and diversity. "Excellent and even occasional legit healthy food choices as well," wrote one reviewer on Google Maps. "These are great cuisine restaurants you would have visited even if you weren't in the airport." So, what's on the menu?
From seafood to barbecue at Houston Airport
Many airports aim to offer a smorgasbord of global flavors. But this is Texas. George Bush Intercontinental instead delivers some cult-classic chains and regional flavors (alongside some of the best live music in any American airport). "When it comes to food, IAH delivers with a wide range of restaurant options that cater to different tastes and dietary needs," Rose L. Dunn, a realtor, wrote in a Google Maps review. "Whether you're in the mood for local Texas barbecue, fresh seafood, or quick bites from popular national chains, there's something for everyone." But the dining scene at IAH is balkanized, with each terminal having its own joints, with the occasional big-chain, fast-food interloper.
Terminal E's Pappasito's Cantina, for example, serves up classic Mexican food recognizable to locals and passersby alike. Even health-conscious eaters can find a menu worthy of landing at Terminal C's Freshens, which can cover any gluten-free needs. Velvet Taco in Terminal D has your Tex-Mex fix. If you're more about surf than turf, no worries — Terminal E's Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen offers the local chain's greatest hits, with New Orleans-style cuisine that's good whether you're arriving or departing.
Of course, Houston's airport isn't immune to one of airport food's greater ills: sticker shock. You may enjoy your meal, but the tab will leave you wondering why airport food is so expensive.