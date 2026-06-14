Near Cleveland Is Ohio's Nostalgic Mall That Opened In The '60s And Still Offers A Variety Of Shops And Eats
If the Netflix series "Stranger Things" has taught us one thing, it's the enduring appeal of nostalgia. Viewers are transfixed by the show's depictions of 1980s childhood experiences, like hanging out at the arcade and wandering around the mall. No doubt, that emotional tug helps keep some malls afloat today in a tough retail environment. One example is Great Lakes Mall in Mentor, Ohio, located 30 minutes northeast of Cleveland.
Mentor — not to be confused with Mentor-on-the-Lake, the adjacent coastal suburb on Lake Erie – was chosen as the site of a new shopping mall in the early 1960s, thanks to its proximity to Cleveland and growing population at the time. Great Lakes Mall was built on a former strawberry field and was the largest mall in the U.S. when it opened in 1961. Today, that title belongs to Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota. Great Lakes Mall has weathered a number of store closures over the decades, but many retailers still remain. These include JCPenney — its original anchor store — as well as Dillard's, Dick's Sporting Goods, and nearly 90 other shops, restaurants, services, and entertainment options.
Even with its array of contemporary stores, the mall still retains some of its old-school charm, with seasonal displays during the holidays and events for kids, such as photos with the Easter bunny and Santa Claus. On social media, locals reminisce about the mall's glory days. "My first job was at Newberry's, second was at Sears," one person wrote in a Facebook group. "They had the best shoe department and clothes." Another notes, "So many teenage memories there."
Here's what you'll find at Great Lakes Mall today
The state of Ohio is known for its affordability, and the stores at Great Lakes Mall are no exception. Shoppers will find budget-friendly chains like Claire's and Hobby Lobby, alongside teen brands like Aeropostale and PacSun. For some, Comics and Friends is a highlight destination, with floor-to-ceiling shelves full of comic books, graphic novels, toys, and Funkos. One person on Google calls it the "coolest, most underrated part of Great Lakes Mall." In 2025, Oliver's Emporium opened its doors, showcasing an array of vintage items from 30 local vendors. The mall continues to attract new businesses, including Japanese retailer Waku Waku Hobby and Ea-Teriyaki Japanese Grill.
If hunger strikes, you'll find familiar chains like BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse and Outback Steakhouse. The food court offers more international choices, such as Vietnamese Pho & Grill and Villa Italian Kitchen. Great Lakes Mall also delivers entertainment with attractions like Atlas Cinemas and Round1 Bowling & Arcade. The mall keeps kids busy with an indoor train and a pottery studio called Busy Bees.
Online reviews of Great Lakes Mall are certainly mixed, but some visitors still describe it as lively. "In 2026, it's still a decent shopping center that has a good amount of life," one person writes on Google. However, the shopping center faces an uncertain future. In 2025, the owner of Great Lakes Mall, Washington Prime Group, announced its plans to sell the property. But Mentor city officials are optimistic about what's to come. "We're confident that if and when a new owner is identified, the property will be reimagined in a way that benefits our community," said Kevin Malecek, Mentor's director of economic development, to Cleveland Magazine.