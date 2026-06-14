Near Cleveland Is Ohio's Nostalgic Mall That Opened In The '60s And Still Offers A Variety Of Shops And Eats

If the Netflix series "Stranger Things" has taught us one thing, it's the enduring appeal of nostalgia. Viewers are transfixed by the show's depictions of 1980s childhood experiences, like hanging out at the arcade and wandering around the mall. No doubt, that emotional tug helps keep some malls afloat today in a tough retail environment. One example is Great Lakes Mall in Mentor, Ohio, located 30 minutes northeast of Cleveland.

Mentor — not to be confused with Mentor-on-the-Lake, the adjacent coastal suburb on Lake Erie – was chosen as the site of a new shopping mall in the early 1960s, thanks to its proximity to Cleveland and growing population at the time. Great Lakes Mall was built on a former strawberry field and was the largest mall in the U.S. when it opened in 1961. Today, that title belongs to Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota. Great Lakes Mall has weathered a number of store closures over the decades, but many retailers still remain. These include JCPenney — its original anchor store — as well as Dillard's, Dick's Sporting Goods, and nearly 90 other shops, restaurants, services, and entertainment options.

Even with its array of contemporary stores, the mall still retains some of its old-school charm, with seasonal displays during the holidays and events for kids, such as photos with the Easter bunny and Santa Claus. On social media, locals reminisce about the mall's glory days. "My first job was at Newberry's, second was at Sears," one person wrote in a Facebook group. "They had the best shoe department and clothes." Another notes, "So many teenage memories there."