Nebraska's Vibrant City With Famous Railroad History Offers Riverfront Fun, Tasty Eats, And Museums

Often considered just a mundane flyover state, Nebraska offers some hidden gems (from vast prairies stretching to winding rivers) that many travelers may be missing out on. For an equal dose of wilderness adventures and cultural sightseeing, consider spending time in North Platte. Spread across the swaying meadowlands surrounding the confluence of the North and South Platte rivers, this bustling city offers all kinds of unique excursions.

Step into downtown North Platte, and the nostalgic brick architecture will thrust you over 150 years back in time, when North Platte was just a rustic frontier town on the tracks of the Union Pacific Railroad. Within only a few years of North Platte's establishment, it developed into a crucial railway junction that diverted cargo in all directions across the country. Now nicknamed "Rail Town U.S.A.," the community invites visitors to climb atop the Golden Spike Tower for a birds-eye view of the Union Pacific's freight cars being sorted down in the world's biggest rail yard.

Train enthusiasts can delve further into North Platte's railroading roots at the Cody Park Railroad Museum, while Wild West fans will find excitement at the Buffalo Bill Ranch State Historical Park, the famous American cowboy's former abode. Even more museums dotted around town will keep sightseers busy exploring all day. Meanwhile, riverfront excitement awaits eager outdoorsy adventurers, who will find opportunities for paddling and tubing around the North Platte River. After the fun winds down, get something tasty to eat at one of the cozy pubs or historic restaurants in downtown North Platte.