Nebraska's Vibrant City With Famous Railroad History Offers Riverfront Fun, Tasty Eats, And Museums
Often considered just a mundane flyover state, Nebraska offers some hidden gems (from vast prairies stretching to winding rivers) that many travelers may be missing out on. For an equal dose of wilderness adventures and cultural sightseeing, consider spending time in North Platte. Spread across the swaying meadowlands surrounding the confluence of the North and South Platte rivers, this bustling city offers all kinds of unique excursions.
Step into downtown North Platte, and the nostalgic brick architecture will thrust you over 150 years back in time, when North Platte was just a rustic frontier town on the tracks of the Union Pacific Railroad. Within only a few years of North Platte's establishment, it developed into a crucial railway junction that diverted cargo in all directions across the country. Now nicknamed "Rail Town U.S.A.," the community invites visitors to climb atop the Golden Spike Tower for a birds-eye view of the Union Pacific's freight cars being sorted down in the world's biggest rail yard.
Train enthusiasts can delve further into North Platte's railroading roots at the Cody Park Railroad Museum, while Wild West fans will find excitement at the Buffalo Bill Ranch State Historical Park, the famous American cowboy's former abode. Even more museums dotted around town will keep sightseers busy exploring all day. Meanwhile, riverfront excitement awaits eager outdoorsy adventurers, who will find opportunities for paddling and tubing around the North Platte River. After the fun winds down, get something tasty to eat at one of the cozy pubs or historic restaurants in downtown North Platte.
Spend the day exploring the museums in North Platte
North Platte prides itself on being the "home of Buffalo Bill," and visitors can see why at the Buffalo Bill Ranch State Historical Park. Situated just a short drive north of downtown lies the stately mansion where Buffalo Bill once lived. Pose for photos in front of the Victorian-style facade with stone chimneys and dark trim. Then, head inside for a peek at the historic furnishings and memorabilia. "Highly recommend if you're into history and seeing things of old," a previous visitor wrote in a Google review. Afterward, explore the surrounding grounds for leisurely strolls around the grassy lawns dotted with shady trees.
Just around the corner from Buffalo Bill's mansion is the Lincoln County Historical Museum, which also takes visitors on a journey to the past. A cluster of historic log cabins and clapboard cottages forms a cozy village for visitors to wander through. Inside, exhibits and artifacts are waiting to be explored. During the summer, the museum grounds burst to life during the annual Heritage Festival, which features a lively parade and traditional craft demonstrations amidst the aroma of food and strums of live music.
Parents with kids in tow can head downtown to spend the day at the North Platte Area Children's Museum. Let the youngsters run loose in the various themed playrooms, where piles of toys, costumes for dressing up, and role-playing stations will spark their imagination for an afternoon filled with excitement. If you're in the area during the holidays, you may also want to make the 90-minute drive to Minden, aka Nebraska's "Christmas City."
Enjoy the river and tasty bites in North Platte, Nebraska
If museums don't get you excited, head into the great outdoors instead. Since the North Platte River flows directly through the grounds of the Buffalo Bill State Historical Park, paddlers can bring their kayaks or canoes for an easy launch into the water. Carve your way along the untouched riverfront scenery, and you will no doubt see local wildlife roaming between the swaying marsh grasses and rustling trees.
Really keen adventurers can stop at the nearby Buffalo Bill State Recreation Area to spend the night in the wilderness. Campers can fish the North Platte River for pike, catfish, and bass, while kids can splash around in the shallow water. Plus, anyone wanting to drift along the river can book a floating excursion with Dusty Trails, which not only offers kayak and canoe rentals but also inflatable tubes and stock tanks. For more fun in the water, curious travelers can roam throughout Nebraska to discover why this landlocked Midwestern state is a surprising haven for snorkeling and scuba diving.
When the day's adventures leave you feeling peckish, head into the downtown district to find something tasty. For a dinner of filet mignon and chicken-fried steak, stop by the North 40 Chophouse. The dessert menu includes sweet treats like chocolate lava cake and affogato, while happy hour offers crunchy snacks and discounted drinks. There's also The Cedar Room, sporting a facade reminiscent of an Old West saloon. There, guests can tuck into juicy burgers and seafood platters paired with cocktails and wines. Meanwhile, scrumptious brunch dishes along with coffee and smoothies can be found at The Espresso Shop. If you have extra time in your itinerary after eating and exploring in North Platte, consider heading north to Mullen for dunes and wildlife, too.