Wyoming's One-Of-A-Kind Mountain Base Camp In Jackson Hole Reopened In 2026 After Impressive Renovations
Renowned as a world-class ski destination and a gateway to Grand Teton National Park, Jackson Hole, Wyoming, draws outdoor enthusiasts and nature lovers year-round. In May 2026, a new destination debuted in the area, giving visitors another reason to plan a trip out west. Trailborn Jackson Hole, cradled between Snow King Mountain Resort and Jackson's charming downtown, has officially opened its doors.
Trailborn was formerly the Snow King Resort, first built in the 1970s at the base of Snow King Mountain. After an extensive multi-million-dollar renovation, the resort was transformed into Trailborn Jackson Hole, a stylish take on a classic mountain lodge. Trailborn offers ski-in, ski-out access to the slopes, as well as hiking and mountain biking in the warmer months.
Trailborn has over 200 refreshed rooms and suites, some with mountain-facing balconies, as well as 45 condominium units. The on-site Adventure Planning Desk and gear rental shop prepare guests for outdoor activities, while the spa, outdoor pool, and recreation lounge provide opportunities to unwind afterward. The resort also has a chalet-inspired restaurant and lively bar, open to both guests and the public.
Inside the new Trailborn Jackson Hole
At Trailborn Jackson Hole, the design feels both refined and lived-in. Each room features wood accents, exposed brick walls, patterned quilts, themed wall art, and chic light fixtures. Families and larger groups can book the six-person Elk Bunk Room, or an apartment at the Residences at Snow King. These condo-style rentals feature separate living rooms and up to three bedrooms, as well as optional kitchens, in-unit laundry, private terraces, and gas fireplaces. "I was so impressed with the way they renovated this gorgeous hotel," reads one Tripadvisor review. "Every detail from the decorative fun lamps, the artwork, the bed duvet, even the 'do not disturb' sign is the cutest trinket I've seen at a hotel!"
The resort's upgrades also extend to its dining options. Guests can fuel up for a day of adventures at the Mountainside Bar and Cafe, which serves freshly brewed coffee, pastries, and breakfast burritos in the morning, and snacks and drinks throughout the day. More substantial lunch and dinner choices can be found at the Old Timer Bar and Restaurant, a cozy and convivial space with fireplaces and live music every week. Guests can indulge in hearty après-ski favorites like alpine fondue, raclette poutine, bison chili, steak frites, and ricotta gnocchi.
Another major draw is the outdoor heated swimming pool and hot tub, both of which are open year-round. The resort's Ember Lily Spa offers a menu of treatments, as well as an infrared sauna, steam rooms, salt therapy lounge, and hot tubs. For entertainment, there's The Alley-Oop, a recreation lounge with bowling lanes, TV area, shuffleboard, pool table, and all kinds of board games.
Mountain adventures at Trailborn Jackson Hole
Trailborn Jackson Hole is a basecamp for adventures in every season. In the winter, guests have direct access to 500 acres of skiable terrain at Snow King Mountain, ranging from beginner-friendly slopes to challenging double-black diamond runs. The mountain's new high-speed gondola whisks visitors up to the nearly 8,000-foot peak in less than five minutes. After ski season, Snow King draws outdoor enthusiasts with hiking, mountain biking, zip-lining, mini golf, and more. Trailborn guests can rent equipment, such as skis and bikes, at the on-site gear shop.
The hotel is positioned amid some of Wyoming's best destinations. Just minutes away is the town of Jackson, where one of America's most vibrant art scenes is located. Within 30 minutes is the Moose Entrance to Grand Teton National Park, which offers over 300,000 acres of mountainous scenery, hiking trails, gorgeous lakes, and fishing opportunities in the Snake River, renowned for its crystal clear waters. For more winter thrills, Jackson Hole Mountain Resort in Teton Village — ranked the best ski resort in North America by Ski Magazine – is a 25-minute drive away.
Trailborn Jackson Hole is roughly 10 miles from Jackson Hole Airport, the only airport located inside a national park. The airport offers non-stop flights between major hubs like Los Angeles, Dallas-Fort Worth, Denver, New York, Atlanta, and more. From the airport, guests can reserve a free shuttle to the resort. Snow King Mountain is open for skiing from December to March, while hiking, mountain biking, and lake activities in Wyoming are best enjoyed from June to August. The fall months tend to be quieter and reveal spectacular foliage.