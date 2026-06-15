Wyoming's One-Of-A-Kind Mountain Base Camp In Jackson Hole Reopened In 2026 After Impressive Renovations

Renowned as a world-class ski destination and a gateway to Grand Teton National Park, Jackson Hole, Wyoming, draws outdoor enthusiasts and nature lovers year-round. In May 2026, a new destination debuted in the area, giving visitors another reason to plan a trip out west. Trailborn Jackson Hole, cradled between Snow King Mountain Resort and Jackson's charming downtown, has officially opened its doors.

Trailborn was formerly the Snow King Resort, first built in the 1970s at the base of Snow King Mountain. After an extensive multi-million-dollar renovation, the resort was transformed into Trailborn Jackson Hole, a stylish take on a classic mountain lodge. Trailborn offers ski-in, ski-out access to the slopes, as well as hiking and mountain biking in the warmer months.

Trailborn has over 200 refreshed rooms and suites, some with mountain-facing balconies, as well as 45 condominium units. The on-site Adventure Planning Desk and gear rental shop prepare guests for outdoor activities, while the spa, outdoor pool, and recreation lounge provide opportunities to unwind afterward. The resort also has a chalet-inspired restaurant and lively bar, open to both guests and the public.