One Of France's Most Beautiful Beaches Is A Remote Mediterranean Cove Worth Hiking For

For some, the sweaty hike to the Calanque d'En-Vau may just be a means to reach the beach. But trekkers will find that the hike is a reward in itself, winding through some lush stretches along the mountainside and affording wonderful lookouts. The more scenic hiking option heads out from Cassis, an underrated beach town on the French Riviera. The trail is just over 4 miles out-and-back, but with very steep sections that amount to over 1,000 feet of elevation gain. It begins at the Calanque Port-Miou, which you can walk or drive to from Cassis (there's a parking lot available).

After passing Port-Miou, you'll follow a dirt path that ascends a limestone bluff. The trail then leads to Calanque de Port-Pin, another cove you might rest at on the way to En-Vau. Its limestone cradle is lower and doesn't open out to the sea, but it's a pretty spot, too, that feels somewhat tucked in by the bluffs. Passing Port-Pin, the trail then makes its most dramatic upward climb, where you'll get great views over the sea and rock formations that make the Calanques one of the most stunning national parks in Europe. The descent from here to En-Vau is very steep, with portions even assisted by iron rails. After this descent, it's a short, flat walk further to the beach.

The south coast of France gets hot in the summer, to the point that the calanques might be closed due to fire risk. Even risk-free, there are no places to fill up water on the trail and no facilities at the beach, so bring plenty of hydrating fluids. To reach Cassis and the trailhead to the calanque, it's about a 20-minute train ride from Marseille, France's oldest and second-largest city.