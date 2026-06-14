Between Wilmington And Charleston Is A Former Southern Plantation That's Now A Historic Site With A Nature Trail

The Hampton Plantation's history is one that involves rice, wealth, and George Washington, all located on a tract of land south of Andrews, the friendly South Carolina town with old-fashioned charm. While the centerpiece of the plantation today is the grand, Georgian mansion, it began as a mere one-and-a-half-floor house built in 1735, according to the site's National Register nomination form. It was expanded throughout the 18th century, featuring a sprawling portico with an embellished frieze, one of the first examples of its kind in the U.S. In 1791, George Washington paid a visit to the Hampton Plantation, as the Charleston Museum tells it. He left one lasting mark on the property: a huge oak tree. The oak tree was going to be cut down, but Washington convinced the family living there at the time to keep it. The tree still stands in front of the mansion now as the "Washington Oak."

During its most active years, the plantation had about 340 enslaved people living and working on its property, according to South Carolina State Parks. The laborers worked not only on the rice fields, but also as carpenters, servants, blacksmiths, and more. It was the work of these enslaved people that financed the mansion's enlargements. One of the more harrowing relics of the grounds visitors can see is the foundations of a slave dwelling that was excavated. Though the building itself is gone, a rendering gives visitors an impression of what the dwelling looked like — a modest structure in contrast with the sweeping mansion.