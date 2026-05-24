This Beachy City Was Named The No. 1 Summer Destination For US Tourists In 2026

California and Hawaii, step aside: TripAdvisor has released its Summer Travel Index, and the statistics show that travelers are leaning toward East Coast beach destinations for summer vacations in 2026. At the top of the list, taking the number one spot as U.S. tourists' most searched-for destination, is the iconic yet affordable Myrtle Beach.

TripAdvisor's report is based on behavioral data recorded on its own platform. The study analyzed summer travel-focused searches that U.S.- and U.K.-based users conducted between February 1 and April 10, 2026. Myrtle Beach was the hottest search term in two key categories. The first is "Top 10 Domestic Destinations for U.S. Travelers," in which other beachy East Coast destinations like Key West and Maryland's classic resort city, Ocean City, also placed. The second category is "Top 5 Domestic Trending Destinations for 4th of July Weekend" — and right behind Myrtle Beach in the rankings were Clearwater, Florida, and the lovely East Coast beach destination of Virginia Beach, which also claimed a spot on the list of top trending searches for Memorial Day Weekend.

It stands to reason that Myrtle Beach would be a popular choice among travelers, especially in the summer months, when the coastal city sees abundant sunshine and temperatures in the high 80s through low 90s during the day. But what else makes Myrtle Beach so sought-after by travelers in the summer of 2026?