Georgia's Thriving Atlanta Suburb Is A Laid-Back City Brimming With Delicious Cuisine And Local Shops

With Georgia welcoming over 100 million visitors a year, most eyes turn toward its capital and surrounding areas. While Atlanta is an already known and loved destination in the Peach State, there's a far newer city not too far away that might be worth a spot on your bucket list, too. Brookhaven officially got its "city" label in 2012, but the area was first established in the early 20th century. Ever since, it has slowly turned into a well-rounded travel destination. This is a place where you can escape the noise and crowded streets of Atlanta while still enjoying an impressive selection of diverse, high-quality restaurants, plus plenty of shopping options. The city also hosts Oglethorpe University, home to Gothic Revival architecture and an art museum that give sightseers the opportunity to take in another piece of local culture.

Niche even places Brookhaven among the top 7% of Georgia's best suburbs to live in for 2026. The area is safe, the locals are friendly, and there are plenty of green spaces to explore. Just keep in mind that while there are some walkable pockets around town, Brookhaven is mostly car-dependent. The same goes for much of the area surrounding Atlanta. So, driving is usually the most convenient transportation method here. It'll also give you more flexibility to explore local day trip opportunities.

Brookhaven is located roughly 20 minutes away from Atlanta and about half an hour away from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International, the nearest major airport. The city is also served by the MARTA rail network, so even though a car could make your trip more convenient, getting around is still possible without one.