Georgia's Thriving Atlanta Suburb Is A Laid-Back City Brimming With Delicious Cuisine And Local Shops
With Georgia welcoming over 100 million visitors a year, most eyes turn toward its capital and surrounding areas. While Atlanta is an already known and loved destination in the Peach State, there's a far newer city not too far away that might be worth a spot on your bucket list, too. Brookhaven officially got its "city" label in 2012, but the area was first established in the early 20th century. Ever since, it has slowly turned into a well-rounded travel destination. This is a place where you can escape the noise and crowded streets of Atlanta while still enjoying an impressive selection of diverse, high-quality restaurants, plus plenty of shopping options. The city also hosts Oglethorpe University, home to Gothic Revival architecture and an art museum that give sightseers the opportunity to take in another piece of local culture.
Niche even places Brookhaven among the top 7% of Georgia's best suburbs to live in for 2026. The area is safe, the locals are friendly, and there are plenty of green spaces to explore. Just keep in mind that while there are some walkable pockets around town, Brookhaven is mostly car-dependent. The same goes for much of the area surrounding Atlanta. So, driving is usually the most convenient transportation method here. It'll also give you more flexibility to explore local day trip opportunities.
Brookhaven is located roughly 20 minutes away from Atlanta and about half an hour away from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International, the nearest major airport. The city is also served by the MARTA rail network, so even though a car could make your trip more convenient, getting around is still possible without one.
Discover great eats and local shopping in Brookhaven
With its abundant green spaces, varied restaurant selection, charming local stores, and ever-growing population, Brookhaven is a thriving destination despite being lesser-known than some of its neighbors. Town Brookhaven is one of the city's most vibrant places to shop and eat, and 26 Thai makes for a great first stop. Its menu features dishes like fried rice, pad Thai, crab cheese rolls, roti curry, and miso soup. Google reviewers describe the food as authentic and flavorful, and the service receives a lot of compliments, too. For a full-on steak dinner outside of Town Brookhaven, you can stop by Arnette's Chop Shop. The place prides itself on its refined food and modern ambiance. Some dishes to look forward to include the Wagyu beef carpaccio, New York strip, and James River oysters.
Visitors will be happy to learn that they won't have to travel all the way to Atlanta for a successful shopping spree, either. Sure, the capital might have more big-name brands and commerce centers (find a list of Atlanta's five best shopping malls, according to reviews, here), but Brookhaven promises a quieter, more laid-back escape with its locally-owned stores. Brookhaven Wines, for example, was established in 2013 and is known for its great wine selection and knowledgeable, helpful staff that offers recommendations based on your preferences. The space hosts wine tasting sessions, as well as the occasional community event. Another friendly local store, Nuts 'n Berries, sells a wide variety of products, from pantry staples and gifts to supplements and hemp products. If you're interested in exploring another Atlanta neighborhood with local boutiques, consider making the roughly 8-mile drive to visit Virginia-Highland, too.
Brookhaven also offers parks and a fun festival to explore
Once you've explored Brookhaven's shopping and dining scene, visiting some of the green spaces scattered around the city can make for a nice change of pace. Start with Murphey Candler Park, which spans over 135 acres and features amenities like a swimming pool, a lake, multi-use fields, trails, and a playground. Admission and on-site parking are free, and the park is open year-round. Those interested in seeing the local wildlife can keep an eye out for geese, beavers, ducks, and herons. And because the area has so many gazebos and grills, you can always add a picnic to the itinerary (if the weather allows). Murphey Candler Park is a good place to visit during the warmer months, and since nearby Atlanta was already named America's best summer travel destination, those who also want to explore Brookhaven have their timing figured out.
Blackburn Park is just a little over a mile away from Murphey Candler Park, making it easy to see both in one day. Blackburn has softball and baseball diamonds, a tennis court, paved trails, and a community garden. It's also known for being the site of Brookhaven's spring Cherry Blossom Festival, a seasonal event that includes live music, good food, and a local artists market.
Another big attraction in town is Oglethorpe University, which dates back to the 1800s and draws in even non-students with its Gothic Revival architecture (complete with a vine-covered stadium and stone bell tower). Sightseers can also visit the university's Museum of Art, which hosts internationally recognized exhibitions. Past displays have featured artists like Cezanne, Dali, and Picasso. Brookhaven isn't the only well-rounded destination to explore in these parts, though. Suwanee, located under an hour away, is another beautiful Atlanta suburb with tree-lined parks and a walkable downtown.