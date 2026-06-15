An Hour From Baltimore Is Maryland's Underrated Wildlife Sanctuary With A Scenic Boardwalk And Hiking Trails
Large cities like Baltimore have a wealth of activities and sights to be seen. They're a sure bet when you're looking to fill your vacation with historic buildings, museums, sports games, and the like. However, sometimes you need a break to get out in some nature. If Baltimore is your vacation destination, an hour-long drive can take you to an underrated wildlife sanctuary for a chance to slow down, do a little strolling, and spot some animals. The 1,700-acre Jug Bay Wetlands Sanctuary in Lothian, Maryland, is around 43 miles from the city, with a scenic boardwalk and hiking trails that take you through environments like forests, wetlands, pine and sand barrens, marshes, and creeks. It's been designated a Nationally Important Bird Area by the National Audubon Society Maryland-DC, protecting birds like the least bittern, sora, and Virginia rail.
Though this is an underrated destination, Jug Bay Wetlands Sanctuary is rated well on review sites, with a 4.8/5 on TripAdvisor, a 4.8/5 on Google Maps, and a 4.9/5 on Yelp. Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman calls it a "hidden gem" on his Facebook account, and a poster in the Southern Maryland Audubon Society (SMAS) Group on Facebook says, "I can't believe I didn't know about this place." A Redditor on r/washingtondc says, "Not a lot of people and the best views of the wetlands around."
The entrance fee is $8 per vehicle (and free for active military, veterans, and their families). It's open Wednesday, Friday, and on weekends from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., but closed Sundays from December through February. The reason it's closed so often is to limit disturbances to plants and animals. However, there are cabins opening soon for overnight stays, so check their website for the upcoming announcement.
The boardwalk and trails in Maryland's Jug Bay Wetlands Sanctuary
Jug Bay Wetlands Sanctuary sits in the tidal reaches of the Patuxent River, and in addition to protecting wildlife and plants, there are 80 archaeological sites, with signs of human habitation from 11,000 years in the past. The Marsh Boardwalk is currently undergoing renovation, so you can't do it as a through-hike. However, it is open for a scenic out-and-back stroll. This is a great area for birding, and you can find a bird checklist on eBird that includes species like the mute swan, sandhill crane, great egret, and bald eagle. You may even spy some turtles in the water.
While the Chris Swarth Boardwalk is closed, there are several other trails to explore. The Railroad Bed and Otter Point Trail Loop is 2.6 miles with a small, 55-foot elevation gain, and it's also great for birding, according to AllTrails. Reviewers mention that you may want to bring bug spray. If you don't want to buy a chemical one, check out this non-chemical alternative with kitchen ingredients you may already have. Another hike to try is the Jug Bay Green Loop, which is 1.1 miles with a 36-foot gain near the parking area. Note that you may want to bring boots to avoid mud after a rain.
Since it's only open on certain days of the week, remember that Jug Bay Wetlands Sanctuary is not only close to Baltimore, but it's also around 25 miles from Washington D.C., which has some great shopping, sightseeing, and museums, including some that aren't part of the Smithsonian. Finally, if you're staying in Baltimore and traveling back and forth to Jug Bay on a day trip, make sure you check out the city's walkable and artsy Hampden neighborhood.