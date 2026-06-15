An Hour From Baltimore Is Maryland's Underrated Wildlife Sanctuary With A Scenic Boardwalk And Hiking Trails

Large cities like Baltimore have a wealth of activities and sights to be seen. They're a sure bet when you're looking to fill your vacation with historic buildings, museums, sports games, and the like. However, sometimes you need a break to get out in some nature. If Baltimore is your vacation destination, an hour-long drive can take you to an underrated wildlife sanctuary for a chance to slow down, do a little strolling, and spot some animals. The 1,700-acre Jug Bay Wetlands Sanctuary in Lothian, Maryland, is around 43 miles from the city, with a scenic boardwalk and hiking trails that take you through environments like forests, wetlands, pine and sand barrens, marshes, and creeks. It's been designated a Nationally Important Bird Area by the National Audubon Society Maryland-DC, protecting birds like the least bittern, sora, and Virginia rail.

Though this is an underrated destination, Jug Bay Wetlands Sanctuary is rated well on review sites, with a 4.8/5 on TripAdvisor, a 4.8/5 on Google Maps, and a 4.9/5 on Yelp. Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman calls it a "hidden gem" on his Facebook account, and a poster in the Southern Maryland Audubon Society (SMAS) Group on Facebook says, "I can't believe I didn't know about this place." A Redditor on r/washingtondc says, "Not a lot of people and the best views of the wetlands around."

The entrance fee is $8 per vehicle (and free for active military, veterans, and their families). It's open Wednesday, Friday, and on weekends from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., but closed Sundays from December through February. The reason it's closed so often is to limit disturbances to plants and animals. However, there are cabins opening soon for overnight stays, so check their website for the upcoming announcement.