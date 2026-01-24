Baltimore's Walkable Neighborhood Is A 'Hipster Haven' Charming Locals And Visitors With Artsy Vibes

Baltimore is one of the top places to visit in Maryland, welcoming tens of millions of visitors a year. And while, as you'll see below, there are plenty of great neighborhoods to explore around town, one particular place is known as a hipster haven that charms locals and visitors alike with its artsy vibes. Hampden, located in northern Baltimore, is one of the city's most unique spaces and a playground for city trippers, promising everything from vintage shops and fun events to an impressive arts scene and great restaurants.

The neighborhood's about four miles north of downtown, which translates to a 10-minute drive. A historic road and "One of the best places in the country to explore urban culture" named Charles Street is also a short drive away. Baltimore is a pedestrian paradise, and Hampden itself is extremely walkable as well, but if the distances between it and other unmissable attractions feel too great, you can always rely on the local bus system.

A standard, one-way pass is priced at $2 at the time of writing this article. If you're planning on doing a lot of exploring, a weekly $22 pass might be a good idea, too. What's more, the neighborhood is easily accessible from Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport. You can either catch the direct tram line that departs every 30 minutes, or book a taxi or private transfer. These are more expensive but can cover the distance in half the time. You can also get a rental at the airport and drive yourself, especially since rental cars at BWI are pretty reasonably priced. Though you'll have to figure out parking in Hampden and pay for it, too, so consider taking advantage of the area's walkability and extensive public transportation network.