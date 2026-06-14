South Carolina's Oldest Mall Is A Century-Old Hub Of Shops, Boutiques, And Entertainment

Shopping malls have existed in the United States for nearly 200 years, with the oldest dating back to 1828 in Providence, Rhode Island. They reached the height of their popularity in the 1980s, largely thanks to the expansion of the American suburbs. Suddenly, gone were the days of small tailors, cobblers, and hat stores, and soon the country was home to massive food courts, chain retailers, and movie theaters. That said, you can still visit some of the country's original shopping centers, many of which have managed to hold onto their old-fashioned charm well into the 21st century. In Columbia, South Carolina, for instance, you'll find the Arcade Building, home to the historic Arcade Mall, the state's oldest indoor shopping center.

The Arcade was constructed in 1912 by the Equitable Real Estate Company, and remained active until the growth of the suburbs drew shoppers away from the city after World War II. The building is L-shaped, with Italianate influences, and underwent major renovations in 2016 to accommodate a new generation of customers. "[The arcade is] not only historic but truly a representation of South Carolina," writes one visitor on Google. So, next time you're visiting Columbia, which is known for its top-tier barbecue, make sure to take a peek inside the state's oldest mall.