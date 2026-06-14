South Carolina's Oldest Mall Is A Century-Old Hub Of Shops, Boutiques, And Entertainment
Shopping malls have existed in the United States for nearly 200 years, with the oldest dating back to 1828 in Providence, Rhode Island. They reached the height of their popularity in the 1980s, largely thanks to the expansion of the American suburbs. Suddenly, gone were the days of small tailors, cobblers, and hat stores, and soon the country was home to massive food courts, chain retailers, and movie theaters. That said, you can still visit some of the country's original shopping centers, many of which have managed to hold onto their old-fashioned charm well into the 21st century. In Columbia, South Carolina, for instance, you'll find the Arcade Building, home to the historic Arcade Mall, the state's oldest indoor shopping center.
The Arcade was constructed in 1912 by the Equitable Real Estate Company, and remained active until the growth of the suburbs drew shoppers away from the city after World War II. The building is L-shaped, with Italianate influences, and underwent major renovations in 2016 to accommodate a new generation of customers. "[The arcade is] not only historic but truly a representation of South Carolina," writes one visitor on Google. So, next time you're visiting Columbia, which is known for its top-tier barbecue, make sure to take a peek inside the state's oldest mall.
Shops and restaurants inside the Arcade Building
Columbia's century-old Arcade is home to several small businesses. A law firm, a marketing agency, and a beauty salon all currently call the building home. There's also AliSan's Luxury Collection & Consignment if you're on the hunt for unique wardrobe items. Customers have reported finding everything from Gucci to Chanel in the store. "Visited all the way from Maine and was able to purchase my first luxury bag at an amazing price," reads one review on Google. Across the mall, Preserve & Co has a curated selection of beauty products, clothing, and home goods.
One of the Arcade Building's most distinctive features is the Blue Sky Art Gallery. Blue Sky, a famous Columbia-area muralist known for his surrealist reimagining of landscapes, sometimes paints from inside his mall studio. Big glass windows allow visitors to catch a glimpse of his process. "I've watched and admired his work for over a half a century & in my eyes, he's like our modern day Michelangelo," writes one visitor on Google.
After a morning spent at the biggest shopping malls in the country and studio-peeping, grab some lunch at Swanson's Deli, also located inside the old mall. Here, you'll find classic BLTs, club sandwiches, and tuna salad. It has primarily 5-star reviews, with one former customer writing on Yelp, "Sandwiches are big and the staff is super friendly..." There's also Tako Sushi, known for serving both Southwestern and Asian dishes. If you enjoy checking out Columbia's Arcade, make sure to add similar destinations to your list, like Nashville's oldest enclosed shopping mall, which underwent three years of renovations — also called The Arcade.
Other attractions near South Carolina's oldest mall
Of course, there's also plenty to do outside the Arcade Building, especially along Main Street, a once-quiet Columbia neighborhood that's now a walkable hub with a thriving nightlife. Make sure to stop by Soda City Market on Saturday mornings, which is considered to be one of the best farmers' markets in the country. Hundreds of vendors set up every week to sell fresh produce, street food, and handcrafted goods. Or, head to Market on Main for a sit-down meal; the menu includes lobster rolls, burgers, and even steak frites. Visitors can take a break from hot South Carolina summers with an ice cream cone from Sweet Cream Co.
Beyond restaurants, you'll also find lots to do when it comes to entertainment near the Arcade Building. The Columbia Museum of Art, for instance, is a 5-minute walk away and houses works that span centuries and even millennia. The museum sits beside Boyd Plaza, which hosts outdoor jazz and art markets throughout the year. Down the street, Nickelodeon Theater, or "The Nick" for short, advertises new releases on its old-school marquees.
There are plenty of quirky hotels in the area, too, if you're hoping to spend the night. Hotel Trundle, for instance, occupies the former Powell Furniture Building, which dates back to the 1920s, not long after the Arcade Building was constructed. Every room here is unique, home to a careful curation of art and color.