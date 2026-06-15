Canada's 'Jewel Of The Kawarthas' Is A Lakeside Village With Downtown Shops, Beaches, And Outdoor Fun
The Kawartha Lakes region of southern Ontario is a scenic rural area that is a haven for lakeside fun and outdoor adventures. Some of Ontario's most charming little villages are found along its sprawling maze of lakes and rivers, each offering a unique lakefront experience for visitors to enjoy. One of these charming villages is the small and historic community of Fenelon Falls — located just 2 miles north of Toronto by car. With the Fenelon River meandering through the village, connecting the region's Cameron Lake and Sturgeon Lake, it's easy to see why this scenic hidden gem of a village is known as the "Jewel of the Kawarthas."
Incorporated in 1874, Fenelon Falls' most prominent feature is its waterfall. This wide, 16-foot-tall waterfall can be found right in the center of the village on the Fenelon River, which is part of the Trent-Severn Waterway. The waterfall sits right next to Lock 34, one of the waterway's busiest and highest locks, where visitors and residents alike enjoy watching boats, ranging from simple kayaks to extravagant yachts, travel through and along the picturesque river. Along the lakes are several beautiful beaches that add even more outdoor adventure to this scenic village, making it an excellent choice for a lakeside summer getaway.
Although the lakes and beaches are what bring most visitors to the scenic shores of Fenelon Falls, the friendly and welcoming community is what keeps people coming back. With a population of about 2,500 year-round residents, the village is bursting with small-town charm. From the thriving local shops and eateries downtown to the festivals and cultural attractions, Fenelon Falls is a vibrant little town that you should be sure to add to your summer travel plans.
Shops and events in Downtown Fenelon Falls
The downtown area of Fenelon Falls is where the small-town charm really shines. Despite its size, this little village has plenty of cultural attractions within walking distance of each other that highlight its history and community. Fans of live music can catch a performance at The Grove Theatre, a lovely 450-seat outdoor amphitheater and the first to ever be constructed in Fenelon Falls. For history buffs, visit the Maryboro Lodge Museum. Originally built in 1837 by one of the town's founders, it was converted into a museum in 1963.
Downtown is also a great place to shop, and one of the best places to do so is along Colborne Street. Not to be confused with the historic Colborne Street in the charming "Telephone City" of Brantford, the one in Fenelon Falls offers some of the village's best shopping opportunities. There's something for every kind of shopper: antique lovers should head to the Fenelon Marketplace for some unique vintage finds, while the Butterfly Boutique offers trendy clothes and friendly service. As you peruse the shops, keep an eye out for all of the beautiful art installations that line this charming street.
One of the best ways to experience the friendly community in Fenelon Falls is at one of its beloved community events. One of the more popular events is the Fenelon Fair, a three-day celebration held each July that has run since 1867. With live music, rides, and car races, the community warmly invites visitors to join in on the fun at this family-friendly event. The town also hosts the Kawartha Arts Festival each September, which brings thousands of visitors to Fenelon Falls to celebrate Canadian artists.
Lakes, beaches, and the outdoors in Fenelon Falls
Situated in the heart of the Kawartha Lakes area, Fenelon Falls explodes with activity during the summer months as people flock into the village to experience the region's magical lakes, rivers, and trails. Fenelon Falls provides endless water activity with Cameron Lake and Sturgeon Lake, as well as the Fenelon River, making it a popular destination for paddling. Enjoy swimming, kayaking or canoeing on the tranquil lakes, or take a scenic boat tour of Fenelon River's Lock 34. For anglers, Cameron Lake in particular is noted for being a great place to catch bass or walleye.
The lakes surrounding Fenelon Falls also boast some incredible beaches to enjoy. Right in the center of town is Garnet Graham Beach Park, a popular beach area along Cameron Lake. This family-friendly park houses the small yet serene Bond Street Beach, and also boasts a splash pad, playground, and volleyball court for even more lakeside fun. On Sturgeon Lake, McAlpine Park Beach provides the perfect option for pet owners, as this beach is dog-friendly, while Sturgeon Point Beach is noted for its grassy shores.
Just like the underrated lakeside region of Muskoka, Fenelon Falls, and the Kawartha Lakes are a haven for picturesque outdoor adventure. One of the best outdoor experiences in Fenelon Falls is hiking the Victoria Rail Trail. Stretching a little over 50 miles in length, this trail connects several villages in the Kawartha region and provides a scenic and unique way to experience the area. In fact, there are more than 350 miles of trails across the Kawartha region for visitors to enjoy.