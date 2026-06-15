Canada's 'Jewel Of The Kawarthas' Is A Lakeside Village With Downtown Shops, Beaches, And Outdoor Fun

The Kawartha Lakes region of southern Ontario is a scenic rural area that is a haven for lakeside fun and outdoor adventures. Some of Ontario's most charming little villages are found along its sprawling maze of lakes and rivers, each offering a unique lakefront experience for visitors to enjoy. One of these charming villages is the small and historic community of Fenelon Falls — located just 2 miles north of Toronto by car. With the Fenelon River meandering through the village, connecting the region's Cameron Lake and Sturgeon Lake, it's easy to see why this scenic hidden gem of a village is known as the "Jewel of the Kawarthas."

Incorporated in 1874, Fenelon Falls' most prominent feature is its waterfall. This wide, 16-foot-tall waterfall can be found right in the center of the village on the Fenelon River, which is part of the Trent-Severn Waterway. The waterfall sits right next to Lock 34, one of the waterway's busiest and highest locks, where visitors and residents alike enjoy watching boats, ranging from simple kayaks to extravagant yachts, travel through and along the picturesque river. Along the lakes are several beautiful beaches that add even more outdoor adventure to this scenic village, making it an excellent choice for a lakeside summer getaway.

Although the lakes and beaches are what bring most visitors to the scenic shores of Fenelon Falls, the friendly and welcoming community is what keeps people coming back. With a population of about 2,500 year-round residents, the village is bursting with small-town charm. From the thriving local shops and eateries downtown to the festivals and cultural attractions, Fenelon Falls is a vibrant little town that you should be sure to add to your summer travel plans.