Yosemite National Park's Only Natural Rock Arch Is A Sierra Nevada Treasure That's Worth The Hike

The most direct path to see just Indian Rock Arch is to head out from the Porcupine Trailhead off Tioga Road. At 2.7 miles, you'll see a signed trail junction for Indian Rock. Head just 0.3 miles up this spur trail to the arch. Once there, you'll want to scramble around, using it to frame different vistas. This is the kind of view that turns everyone into a photographer.

However, the hike to Indian Rock Arch is usually done as a slight detour off the longer hike to North Dome. If you have it in you to hike 9 to 10 miles, definitely choose the latter. Like the Tioga Road's other underrated trail with fewer crowds, Clouds Rest, the hike to North Dome ends in a spectacular view over the entire Yosemite Valley, with Half Dome looming above. The hike to North Dome is already long — 10.4 miles round trip, according to the National Park Service — but the route gains only 580 feet on the return, and the Indian Rock Arch detour adds just 0.6 miles to your day.

The hardest way to hike to Indian Rock Arch may also ultimately be the most rewarding of all, and that's to hike all the way up from Yosemite Valley via the Yosemite Falls Trail. You'll climb a staggering 6,000 feet in just 8 miles, with spectacular, dizzying views all the way. At the arch, you'll turn around and descend the way you came for a total distance of over 18 miles. While this can be accomplished by experienced, hardcore hikers in a day, it's one of Yosemite's hardest hikes. A better plan is to take two days if you can score a backcountry permit, so you can camp at the top and see the starry night sky through the arch.