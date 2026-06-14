Yosemite National Park's Only Natural Rock Arch Is A Sierra Nevada Treasure That's Worth The Hike
Most visitors to Yosemite National Park seldom stray beyond the spectacular but crowded Yosemite Valley floor, but many of the park's most incredible sights lie along the less-explored Tioga Road. One hike that stands out for unique scenery is the trail to North Dome, which includes a must-see detour to the park's one-of-a-kind natural rock arch, Indian Rock Arch. It is also possibly the only natural stone arch in the Sierra Nevada. Unlike the red sandstone that dominates Utah's Mighty Five national parks, Yosemite's granite is less prone to the type of erosion that produces arched formations, so this sight is an exceedingly rare treasure indeed.
There are a few ways to hike to Indian Rock Arch — as a single destination, as a detour en route to North Dome, or as the crowning view after an epic uphill backpacking trip from Yosemite Valley. Each route has its appeal, depending on how hard a hike you're willing to undertake, but all deliver a scenic punch that makes the feeling of effort melt away as you marvel at nature's playful artistry.
Hiking to Yosemite's Indian Rock Arch
The most direct path to see just Indian Rock Arch is to head out from the Porcupine Trailhead off Tioga Road. At 2.7 miles, you'll see a signed trail junction for Indian Rock. Head just 0.3 miles up this spur trail to the arch. Once there, you'll want to scramble around, using it to frame different vistas. This is the kind of view that turns everyone into a photographer.
However, the hike to Indian Rock Arch is usually done as a slight detour off the longer hike to North Dome. If you have it in you to hike 9 to 10 miles, definitely choose the latter. Like the Tioga Road's other underrated trail with fewer crowds, Clouds Rest, the hike to North Dome ends in a spectacular view over the entire Yosemite Valley, with Half Dome looming above. The hike to North Dome is already long — 10.4 miles round trip, according to the National Park Service — but the route gains only 580 feet on the return, and the Indian Rock Arch detour adds just 0.6 miles to your day.
The hardest way to hike to Indian Rock Arch may also ultimately be the most rewarding of all, and that's to hike all the way up from Yosemite Valley via the Yosemite Falls Trail. You'll climb a staggering 6,000 feet in just 8 miles, with spectacular, dizzying views all the way. At the arch, you'll turn around and descend the way you came for a total distance of over 18 miles. While this can be accomplished by experienced, hardcore hikers in a day, it's one of Yosemite's hardest hikes. A better plan is to take two days if you can score a backcountry permit, so you can camp at the top and see the starry night sky through the arch.
Preparing to hike to Indian Rock Arch
The closest campground to the trailhead is Yosemite Creek, just a 4-minute drive away down a rough dirt road. If you plan to explore more of Tioga Road's uncrowded sights and scenery, your best bet is to grab a site at Tuolumne Meadows Campground, Yosemite's largest. Sitting at 8,000 feet, it is only open seasonally, depending on the snowmelt, and has a store, grill, and ranger station. Camping here puts you just 20 minutes from the trailhead. If you're staying in Yosemite Valley, you'll need to budget more than an hour to drive to the trailhead each way.
Post-hike, you can take a refreshing dip in beautiful Tenaya Lake, aka California's "Jewel of the High Country," which is accessible nearby, right off Tioga Road. With water temperatures in the 60s, it's definitely a cold plunge, but worth it after a long hike.