California's New Law For Del Mar Beachgoers Comes With Up To $1,000 Fines For Breaking This Rule

Some beach rules make perfect sense. You know, like don't litter on the oceanfront (or anywhere, for that matter). Don't disrupt wildlife. Don't blast music on your portable speaker. Don't bring your pups onto the sand. Okay, maybe that last one is a bit controversial. But in Del Mar, a coastal Southern California city just outside of San Diego, local lawmakers have taken things up a notch. Del Mar's City Council unanimously approved an ordinance in February 2026 banning the digging of holes deeper than 2 feet, along with several other beach restrictions.

The new law took effect on March 25, 2026. City officials said in a statement that the ban is aimed at reducing safety hazards and preventing accidents on the shoreline, noting that "large holes can create trip-and-fall risks, hinder access of emergency vehicles and equipment, and cause injury or suffocation." Anyone who breaks the rule — including parents or guardians of minors who do the digging — could face hefty fines, which increase with each violation. Violators can be fined up to $100 for the first offense, $200 for the second offense, $500 for the third, and up to $1,000 for each additional infraction.

Needless to say, the new ordinance has drawn mixed reactions from locals and visitors alike. "Wouldn't have to pass such laws if people would fill in their holes," one person commented on a Facebook post. "Wish they were that concerned about the holes in the streets for our cars," another countered. A third person wrote that they understood the safety concerns and had previously tripped over holes dug in the sand. "But people should be allowed to dig a hole at the beach and have fun," they said.