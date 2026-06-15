California's New Law For Del Mar Beachgoers Comes With Up To $1,000 Fines For Breaking This Rule
Some beach rules make perfect sense. You know, like don't litter on the oceanfront (or anywhere, for that matter). Don't disrupt wildlife. Don't blast music on your portable speaker. Don't bring your pups onto the sand. Okay, maybe that last one is a bit controversial. But in Del Mar, a coastal Southern California city just outside of San Diego, local lawmakers have taken things up a notch. Del Mar's City Council unanimously approved an ordinance in February 2026 banning the digging of holes deeper than 2 feet, along with several other beach restrictions.
The new law took effect on March 25, 2026. City officials said in a statement that the ban is aimed at reducing safety hazards and preventing accidents on the shoreline, noting that "large holes can create trip-and-fall risks, hinder access of emergency vehicles and equipment, and cause injury or suffocation." Anyone who breaks the rule — including parents or guardians of minors who do the digging — could face hefty fines, which increase with each violation. Violators can be fined up to $100 for the first offense, $200 for the second offense, $500 for the third, and up to $1,000 for each additional infraction.
Needless to say, the new ordinance has drawn mixed reactions from locals and visitors alike. "Wouldn't have to pass such laws if people would fill in their holes," one person commented on a Facebook post. "Wish they were that concerned about the holes in the streets for our cars," another countered. A third person wrote that they understood the safety concerns and had previously tripped over holes dug in the sand. "But people should be allowed to dig a hole at the beach and have fun," they said.
Here's what else Del Mar's new ordinance prohibits at the beach
Del Mar's luxury resort-lined pristine beaches welcome more than 2 million visitors each year. Those flocking in to enjoy the sands should be aware that the new ordinance goes beyond banning what the city described as "hazardous holes" on the public beach. For starters, any holes dug must be supervised at all times by a responsible adult and filled before leaving the beach, regardless of size.
Beachgoers are also prohibited from burying anyone in the sand "in a manner that may endanger the person's health or safety, pose a danger to other beach users, public safety personnel, or public safety equipment," according to the ordinance. Carving out a hole to bury waste or other discarded items is also prohibited, with any violations subject to the aforementioned fines. Before heading out to the beach, be sure to read up on Del Mar's other rules, which include restrictions on open fires or fire rings, charcoal barbecues, tent canopies, and bringing alcohol during the peak season, which spans from March 1 until the day after Labor Day.
Similar bans on digging beyond 2 feet along public shorelines have been passed at some of Southern California's other best beaches, including Laguna Beach and Huntington Beach, which also require beachgoers to fill any holes before leaving them unattended. Newport Beach, a dazzling coastal escape with iconic surfing, likewise restricts digging in the sand deeper than waist level.