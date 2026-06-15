This Beloved California State Park Requires Reservations For The First Time

California has an abundance of natural beauty, much of which can be seen at its 280 state parks. For many of these parks, visitors who drive in must pay an entrance fee, while those arriving on foot or by bicycle can often enter for free. In most cases, access is available whenever the park is open. But as of summer 2026, that's changed for visits to McArthur-Burney Falls Memorial State Park. The California State Parks announced a new timed entry reservation requirement for visits to this popular park starting in 2026 on "Friday [to] Sunday and holidays during peak visitation season, starting Friday, May 15, through Sunday, Sept. 27."

McArthur-Burney Falls Memorial State Park is in Northern California about a 90-minute drive northeast of Redding on the eastern side of the Cascade Range. The 129-foot-tall waterfall and the misty, cold pool at the base are the centerpiece of the park, which President Theodore Roosevelt reportedly called the "eighth wonder of the world." Given its relatively remote location, it might at first seem like a surprising destination to require a timed entry reservation. However, increased visibility for the park, driven by factors like social media, has brought crowds to the area, and it's proven to be overwhelming for its infrastructure.

Over 200,000 people have visited this park each year since the COVID pandemic, which is about twice as many as were visiting before 2010. Requiring reservations on busy summer weekends and holidays should make things more enjoyable for park visitors. This pilot program may help reduce long lines, make parking easier, and allow for cleaner facilities, like toilets. It should also benefit the park itself, as the news release noted that with more people, the park has seen "an increase in erosion [and] damage to sensitive vegetation and sacred tribal land."