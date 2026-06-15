Between Detroit And Ann Arbor Is A Sprawling Suburb With Open Green Spaces And Shopping Hubs

The rich farmland of southern Michigan was a big draw for settlers moving west in the early 19th century. By 1835, these early pioneers had turned the forests west of Detroit into dairy, sheep, and produce farms, establishing the boundaries of Livonia Township in the process. Like many towns around Motor City, Livonia grew as an industrial area in the mid-20th century, but it never lost its love for the land. Today, this bustling suburb balances vibrant and modern commercial zones with the green space and heritage preserved in its many parks.

Livonia is about 20 miles west of Detroit and 25 miles east of Ann Arbor, placing it roughly midway between the two cities. While it's considered a suburb of Detroit, it's far from the bland, solely residential community you might picture when you hear the word "suburb." It's quite large, for one thing, covering 36 square miles and with a population of more than 93,000 people, making it the 10th-largest city in Michigan based on population figures from early 2026.

It also defies many preconceptions people have about the Detroit area. More than 4,000 businesses drive its vibrant economy, and DoorProfit included it on its list of the 50 Safest Cities in the U.S. in 2026 based on crime data, naming it the fourth-safest small city in the country for its low crime rate. U.S. News & World Report also ranked it in the top 50 Best Places to Retire in 2026, as well as the fourth-best place to live in Michigan. The same qualities that earn Livonia these accolades give the town a lot to offer visitors.