Between Detroit And Ann Arbor Is A Sprawling Suburb With Open Green Spaces And Shopping Hubs
The rich farmland of southern Michigan was a big draw for settlers moving west in the early 19th century. By 1835, these early pioneers had turned the forests west of Detroit into dairy, sheep, and produce farms, establishing the boundaries of Livonia Township in the process. Like many towns around Motor City, Livonia grew as an industrial area in the mid-20th century, but it never lost its love for the land. Today, this bustling suburb balances vibrant and modern commercial zones with the green space and heritage preserved in its many parks.
Livonia is about 20 miles west of Detroit and 25 miles east of Ann Arbor, placing it roughly midway between the two cities. While it's considered a suburb of Detroit, it's far from the bland, solely residential community you might picture when you hear the word "suburb." It's quite large, for one thing, covering 36 square miles and with a population of more than 93,000 people, making it the 10th-largest city in Michigan based on population figures from early 2026.
It also defies many preconceptions people have about the Detroit area. More than 4,000 businesses drive its vibrant economy, and DoorProfit included it on its list of the 50 Safest Cities in the U.S. in 2026 based on crime data, naming it the fourth-safest small city in the country for its low crime rate. U.S. News & World Report also ranked it in the top 50 Best Places to Retire in 2026, as well as the fourth-best place to live in Michigan. The same qualities that earn Livonia these accolades give the town a lot to offer visitors.
Enjoy the outdoors in Livonia's parkland
Open space is abundant in Livonia, which boasts the second-most public parks of all Michigan municipalities. The city has 60 parks that, between them, cover 1,389 acres, with more than 100 sports courts and fields, three full 18-hole public golf courses, and 6 miles of nature trails. That's probably more than you can see in one trip, but there are some standouts worth shifting to the top of their to-visit list. The 95-acre Greenmead Historical Park combines open green space with history. Originally a farm built by pioneer Joshua Simmons in the 1820s, the site today includes several 19th-century buildings, which you can tour on Sundays in the summer. The green space around the buildings is open daily and includes a nature trail and community garden. Greenmead also frequently hosts events like garden walks and workshops.
Other parks in Livonia double as event spaces, as well. The largest of these events is Livonia Spree, a 6-day festival held every June on the athletic fields around Eddie Edgar Ice Arena. Livonia Spree is a fair-style festival, with live music, carnival rides, food vendors, and activities like a car show and cornhole tournament. Another recurring event is the Summer Fun Concert Series, which brings live music to Stymelski Veterans Park every week in July and August.
If you're looking for a more peaceful environment, Livonia's six nature preserves will be more your speed. Rotary Park has a large wooded area with extensive trails, along with picnic areas and play spaces for kids. There are also secluded, wooded trails at Bluegrass Park and Henry Tatigian Park, which also has paved paths suitable for biking. Or if you'd prefer some lakeside lounging, you can head to Lake Saint Clair, Detroit's lake haven that's renowned for its beaches and fishing.
Livonia's shopping hubs
Similar to other Detroit suburbs like the upscale commercial hub of Grosse Pointe and the thriving shopping centers of Novi, Livonia has lots of places to shop. For the most shopping in one place, Laurel Park Place is an indoor shopping mall with dozens of stores and restaurants, including national retailers like Von Maur and H&M, along with more local shops like Detroit Can Company, which sells gift cans packed with local Michigan snacks.
For shoppers seeking collectibles and handcrafts, Town Peddler Craft & Antique Mall is worth a visit. It's the largest antique mall in Michigan, bringing together more than 400 vendors selling vintage goods, art, and handmade items ranging from knitted scarves to homemade fudge. It's also open all year, every day of the week, so you can check out the current offerings whenever you're in town. If you're visiting in the summer, you can swing by the Livonia Farmers Market, which runs Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. from June through September. It's held in The Wilson Barn, a National Historic Site that also hosts events like a car show and the October Pumpkinfest.
There are plenty more places to shop throughout Livonia. For national brands, you can hit up smaller malls like Livonia Plaza or Northridge Commons. You'll also find several independent, locally owned businesses in town. Fashionistas can find trending fashions at Ambitions Boutique or Pretty Girls Rock Boutique, which also offers personalized fashion recommendations from its in-store stylists. For home décor and gifts, you can check stores like Angels, Saints & Stuff (which sells mostly religious-themed items, as you might guess from the name) or Vintage Vibes, where you'll find old-school vinyl records along with collectibles and antiques.