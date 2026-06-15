Dollywood Parks And Resorts Ditch This Popular Payment Method In 2026, Leaving Travelers With Fewer Options

Singer Dolly Parton is a cultural icon. Her Dollywood theme parks and resorts in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, are a popular destination (and a blast to visit, from personal experience). However, a recent change to payment policies has left travelers with fewer options. At Dollywood's Splash Country water park and Dollywood Resorts, visitors can no longer pay with cash. As of May 16, 2026, at the water park, and June 11, 2026, at the resorts, the only payment options accepted are credit and debit cards, as well as digital payment methods such as Apple Pay and Google Pay.

Judging by some of the comments on a Dollywood Instagram post about the park's decision to switch to cashless payments, the change may not be welcome news for all visitors. The shift affects more than entry fees and room charges. It applies to all purchases within those areas, including food and retail items. However, there is an alternative for guests who arrive with only cash, meaning the policy change does not necessarily require visitors to use a traditional bank card.

It's also worth noting that Dollywood's main theme park, which was voted the best U.S. theme park of 2025 by Tripadvisor, still accepts cash as of this writing.