Dollywood Parks And Resorts Ditch This Popular Payment Method In 2026, Leaving Travelers With Fewer Options
Singer Dolly Parton is a cultural icon. Her Dollywood theme parks and resorts in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, are a popular destination (and a blast to visit, from personal experience). However, a recent change to payment policies has left travelers with fewer options. At Dollywood's Splash Country water park and Dollywood Resorts, visitors can no longer pay with cash. As of May 16, 2026, at the water park, and June 11, 2026, at the resorts, the only payment options accepted are credit and debit cards, as well as digital payment methods such as Apple Pay and Google Pay.
Judging by some of the comments on a Dollywood Instagram post about the park's decision to switch to cashless payments, the change may not be welcome news for all visitors. The shift affects more than entry fees and room charges. It applies to all purchases within those areas, including food and retail items. However, there is an alternative for guests who arrive with only cash, meaning the policy change does not necessarily require visitors to use a traditional bank card.
It's also worth noting that Dollywood's main theme park, which was voted the best U.S. theme park of 2025 by Tripadvisor, still accepts cash as of this writing.
How cashless payment at Dollywood's Splash Country and Dollywood Resorts work
While Dollywood Splash Country and Dollywood Resorts no longer take cash, guests who are unprepared for the change — or who do not have a credit or debit card — still have an option. According to Dollywood, visitors can use one of several Cash-to-Card Kiosks to convert cash to a prepaid card. There is no fee to use this service, and you don't have to give any personal information. The prepaid card can be used throughout the park and resorts, as well as anywhere outside the park that accepts credit and debit cards. Note that you cannot pay with cryptocurrencies.
You can load between $1 and $500 onto a card in whole-dollar amounts, and you can check the balance online, by phone, or at any kiosk. You also can't add additional funds to an existing card, but you can get a new card for free at any time. While this change may feel frustrating for small purchases at restaurants and stores, booking park tickets online with a card before your visit is a great way to save time. Finally, if you're planning a Dollywood vacation, here are the best times to visit for the fewest crowds.