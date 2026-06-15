Ohio's Once-Thriving Quarry Near Toledo Is Now A Scenic Nature Preserve With Trails And Family-Friendly Fun

Public green spaces sometimes carry an unlikely history, traversing a whole other path before becoming a shared space everyone can enjoy. Case in point: Ohio's Sawyer Quarry Nature Preserve, which was a once-thriving quarry during the first three decades of the 20th century. Its rock-smashing operation is long gone, replaced by a well-rated nature preserve offering a scenic escape, with trails and family-friendly fun just 15 minutes from Toledo.

The area once provided limestone ash for industrial use from 1891 until 1932, when underground water flooded the quarry. Then, the local Sawyer family used the parcel as an idyllic escape for fishing, horseback riding, and a bucolic getaway. The Sawyers hoped to block development on the land, pushing conservation efforts and handing it over to the public in 2015.

The former quarry's merger of nature and human hands remains today, creating a 61-acre scenic nature preserve with remnants of the area's industrial past. The water that once flooded the quarry is gone, leaving behind towering stone walls surrounded by woods. Sawyer Quarry Nature Preserve remains a decidedly local destination that surprises many first-time visitors. "You'd never know such a beautiful spot was right here unless you found it online or heard about it," one traveler wrote in a review on Google. "Great views, the quarry is amazing and almost feels like another world."