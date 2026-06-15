Nashville's Once-Thriving Unique Theme Park Is Now A Vibrant Indoor Mall With Tons Of Fun Shops
Across the street from the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, Tennessee, is a large indoor mall that was once home to the city's theme park, Opryland USA, which opened in 1972. With a large focus on music, its roller coasters highlighted that theme, such as the Rock 'n' Roller Coaster. By 1974, the park had already drawn celebrity visitors – Paul McCartney and his family stopped by before catching a show at the newly opened Grand Ole Opry House across the road.
It shut down in 1997 due to competition from other parks, like Dollywood, with its thrilling rides, and an inability to expand. Transforming into the Opry Mills Mall, it now boasts more than 200 stores, and outlet shoppers are well taken care of. Designer names like Coach, Vera Bradley, Tory Burch, and Polo Ralph Lauren sit alongside everyday favorites like Nike Factory Store, H&M, and TJ Maxx. For something more unexpected, Bass Pro Shops Outdoor World is a destination in itself, drawing visitors who've never cast a line in their lives.
The real draws go beyond retail. The Smith Creek Distillery offers a moonshine tasting bar, while Amber Falls Winery & Cellars gives a proper pour from a Nashville-region producer. Full-service restaurants range from the Rainforest Cafe to The Cheesecake Factory, with fast-casual options like Johnny Rockets for when you need to refuel between stores. Madame Tussauds Wax Museum, Dave & Busters, and an IMAX theatre will keep you busy all afternoon. Sometimes, you'll catch a live set at the Opry Mills Stage, keeping the spirit of Nashville's music scene alive right where it all began.
What to know before you go to Opry Mills
While Gaylord Entertainment executives have since admitted that closing the theme park was a mistake, Opry Mills holds its own, and it even sneaks in a few nods to what came before. Redditors have spotted remnants of the original park still embedded in the property, and one commenter captured the feeling well, noting, "I was there last weekend and it's so sad making that drive, I can still feel the park."
For first-time visitors, a little planning goes a long way. With more than 30,000 Google reviews and a 4.5-star rating, the mall gets a lot of praise. "This is a very nice mall with designer stores and there were so many sales going on," one shopper mentioned — you can even check the mall's website before you go for deals and promotions. It draws serious crowds due to its store options, and parking fills up fast, so arriving early is recommended. Hours run Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Budget extra time for the Aquarium Restaurant and Cosmic Mini Golf – between the shops and the experiences, most visitors end up staying longer than planned.
Just like Paul McCartney once made Opryland part of his Nashville itinerary, the mall still attracts its share of famous faces. Not a bad reason to keep your eyes open while browsing. Want to learn about more unique shopping plazas? Check out the abandoned Portland "Ghost Mall" that's now an ultra-hip destination full of local shops.