Canada's Charming New Brunswick City Is An East Coast Escape With Downtown Shops, Restaurants, And Bay Views
New Brunswick is known for its natural beauty, bilingual culture, and stunning coastlines. If you're planning an itinerary in this wild and scenic province, there's more to consider beyond just Fredericton, the provincial capital. The hidden gem of Bathurst is well worth a visit.
Bathurst boasts a vibrant downtown full of shops and tasty restaurants, not to mention remarkable views overlooking Chaleur Bay on the Gulf of St. Lawrence. This nautical city is a prime destination if your idea of a perfect vacation involves seaside vibes and abundant nature, plus no shortage of opportunities to shop and eat to your heart's content.
Bathurst is the type of place where time slows down to a deliciously relaxed pace, days ebbing and flowing peacefully like the waves out the window. It's about a six-hour drive from Quebec City, or you can fly directly from Montreal or Quebec City to Bathurst Regional Airport, just 12 minutes outside of the city. If slow travel is more your speed, opt for the scenic VIA Rail journey from Montreal, which takes you to adjacent West Bathurst, from which you can rent a car if you want to see more of the area. And when it comes to accommodation, you've got options ranging from hotels and motels to inns or cozy, unique home rentals.
Peruse the shops in Bathurst
Like its fellow New Brunswick city, Saint John on the south coast, Bathurst is a coastal haven with a charming downtown and cozy shops. Whether you're an avid shopper, more of a window-shopper, or simply eager to explore the town through scoping out its retail establishments, you have plenty of options to choose from.
Start off at the Chal-Baie Artisan Boutique, which, as the name suggests, is situated right along the city's bay-facing waterfront promenade. At this thoughtful emporium, you'll find a range of local, hand-made products. With all of the artisans represented by the boutique having been selected by a professional jury, shoppers can rest assured that it showcases the best of the best when it comes to local creative talent. Pick up a woodcarving, jewelry, or print to take home as a memorable souvenir of your time in this picturesque escape.
For more artistic wares that demonstrate Bathurst's local talent, head to nearby Bay Breeze Art Gallery, operated by the Bathurst Art Society. Here, you can purchase an original painting, snag a print, or pick up postcards or items like hand-painted glasses and mugs. Finally, don't miss Mercado General Store. As its website puts it, this shop is committed to selling products from Canadian small businesses and to "sustainability, ethical production, and the empowerment of entrepreneurs from underrepresented communities." The family and women-owned boutique is a friendly one-stop shop for elegant, ethically produced lifestyle goods to bring back for loved ones (or keep for yourself).
Nautical views and mouthwatering meals
Bathurst may not be home to Canada's "warmest saltwater beach" (that'd be New Brunswick's Parlee Beach Provincial Park), but the views this city affords of the Bay of Chaleur are certainly nothing to sneeze at. If it's a sunny morning, start your day with a meander along La Promenade Waterfront, a bayside boardwalk overlooking the water that's ideal if you're keen to get your steps in while taking in the sea views and fresh air — as well as checking out the numerous retail and food establishments that line the promenade. A visitor center, public restrooms, and parking make this waterfront area a great spot to get your bearings and start exploring.
Once you've worked up an appetite, Bathurst's plethora of restaurants can sate your hunger. For elevated gourmet burgers, along with creative cocktails and an array of local craft beers, grab a table at District Burger and Cocktails. One visitor raved on Google Maps, "The servers make sure your experience is delightful. From the ambiance, which is very cozy, the food is fantastic, [the] drinks are tasty & the service is great." If you're a fan of "Top Chef Canada," you won't want to skip a meal at Fresco Kitchen, owned by chef Joel Aubie, a former contestant. The menu is comprised of delicious renditions of seafood dishes hailing from coastal regions of France and Italy. By the end of a meal here, you'll be feeling like you've been transported straight into Sicily's timeless Italian charm.