Canada's Charming New Brunswick City Is An East Coast Escape With Downtown Shops, Restaurants, And Bay Views

New Brunswick is known for its natural beauty, bilingual culture, and stunning coastlines. If you're planning an itinerary in this wild and scenic province, there's more to consider beyond just Fredericton, the provincial capital. The hidden gem of Bathurst is well worth a visit.

Bathurst boasts a vibrant downtown full of shops and tasty restaurants, not to mention remarkable views overlooking Chaleur Bay on the Gulf of St. Lawrence. This nautical city is a prime destination if your idea of a perfect vacation involves seaside vibes and abundant nature, plus no shortage of opportunities to shop and eat to your heart's content.

Bathurst is the type of place where time slows down to a deliciously relaxed pace, days ebbing and flowing peacefully like the waves out the window. It's about a six-hour drive from Quebec City, or you can fly directly from Montreal or Quebec City to Bathurst Regional Airport, just 12 minutes outside of the city. If slow travel is more your speed, opt for the scenic VIA Rail journey from Montreal, which takes you to adjacent West Bathurst, from which you can rent a car if you want to see more of the area. And when it comes to accommodation, you've got options ranging from hotels and motels to inns or cozy, unique home rentals.