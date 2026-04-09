The Best Bars In Sicily For The Perfect Blend Of Relaxed Evenings And Timeless Italian Charm
Aperol spritzes, nero d'avola, espresso martinis — you name it, Sicily has a bar that will serve a great version of it, not to mention plenty of beers and myriad mixed drinks. This vibrant, Southern Italian island is known for some of the best food in Italy, per Rick Steves, and its bars are perfect places to find delicious snacks and sweet treats made from locally sourced ingredients. From tiny, atmospheric wine caves and cocktail emporiums to luxurious rooftop bars and craft breweries, there's a spot for every style.
There are a few things American tourists should know before stepping foot in an Italian bar, such as the way Italian bars tend to be open most of the day rather than being nighttime-only events. They're also great places to refuel with an espresso during the day if you're not quite ready for alcohol. And you won't find any sports bars on this list — these places are designed for socializing and relaxing in a way that feels truly timeless.
You'll find fantastic bars all around Sicily. And while the list below includes some phenomenal examples in different cities, representing a variety of styles and offerings. As you wander through the island's towns and cities, they'll divulge wonderful bars tucked in alleyways and along trendy thoroughfares that are well worth poking your head into. There's nothing quite like a freshly poured cold beer after a bunch of walking around on a warm day, right? Below, explore 11 bars around Sicily that highlight not only local flavor and inviting spaces but also historic architecture and coastal views that couples can't get enough of, plus charmingly cobbled alleys buzzing with people enjoying a night out.
Igiea Terrazza Bar, Palermo
The luxury Rocco Forte Hotels group counts chef Fulvio Pierangelini among its greatest assets — a culinary star who serves as the brand's Creative Director of Food. It's his flair and knowledge of Italian cuisine that shapes the menu of Igiea Terrazza Bar at the beautiful Villa Igiea, in Sicily's capital of Palermo, a famous coastal foodie paradise with one of Italy's lowest costs of living. Here, you'll find fine cocktails and an upscale terrace experience overlooking the Gulf of Palermo, with sailboats and mountains stretching along a postcard-worthy coastline.
The area of the bar that's indoors is warm and inviting, with stone walls and unique, vintage frescoes painted by Sicilian artist Eugenio Morici. Igiea Terrazza Bar serves both lunch and dinner and is enlivened by nightly live music performances during the summer. And on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, the bar even serves traditional afternoon tea starting at 4 p.m.
Igiea Terrazza Bar's signature cocktails are the work of mixologist Salvatore Calabres, whose contemporary take on Sicilian influences delight with sculptural garnishes. The bubble-cloud of a drink called Tiger Rag, for example, combines Wild Turkey Bourbon, vermouth, Amaro Averna — a Sicilian herbal liqueur — and oak barrel-aged jasmine essence. Numerous wines and other classic cocktails are also available, but it's Calabres' creative concoctions that really stand out.
Bar Timeo, Taormina
Taormina has cropped up on pop culture fans' radar in recent years thanks to the popular show "The White Lotus," which filmed much of its second season at the phenomenal San Domenico Palace. The city is also home to some of Europe's most important Greek sites, and the views from its mountainous coastline are second to none. Inside another luxury hotel, the Belmond Grand, Bar Timeo offers 5-star views over the coastline from an elevated perspective. Open from 11 a.m. to midnight, this spot is ideal no matter what time of day you're looking for a relaxing drink, snack, and open-air island vibe. The aesthetic of the place evokes what the hotel describes as a "19th-century winter garden."
Bar Timeo is certainly on the more luxe side when it comes to cocktails, with signature concoctions averaging around 27 euros. You'll also find a wide range of whiskies, grappa, brandies, Cognac, and more. For those looking to soak up the atmosphere without the booze, there are a solid seven non-alcoholic mixed drinks to choose from. To go along with your drinks, the bar offers a range of snacks including seafood delights like oysters and a couple kinds of caviar, plus Italian specialties like bruschetta, burrata, and tuna caught by fishermen in Favignana, a small island off the west coast of Sicily.
Daiquiri, Taormina
Departing a bit from the high-end hotel bar experience to a destination that has much more of a local feel in Taormina, we find ourselves at Daiquiri. Located in an inviting stone passageway filled with palms and colorful artwork, this is a true gem nestled in the historic heart of the city, steps away from the beautiful Duomo di Taormina and numerous restaurants. Daiquiri provides the kind of relaxing, artsy, unpretentious vibe that makes you feel truly immersed in a city, as if you're one of the locals. "The best cocktails I tried in a very long time!" raves a visitor on Google Reviews. "You also get a few small tapas with your cocktails."
Daiquiri is open from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. every day of the week, and its list of inventive signature cocktails is extensive, with most drinks priced at 16 euros, as of this writing. And of course, a bar couldn't really call itself something as evocative as "Daiquiri" without having at least one or two of these iconic beverages on the menu, and they feature a total of seven different fruit- and botanical-flavored options. You'll also find a range of classic drinks, soft drinks, and a small handful of beers to choose from. And you should definitely not ignore the food menu, as small plates like the "Potato Cloud" with parmesan fondue and truffle sauce or herbed swordfish rolls with mixed Sicilian vegetables will be hard to resist.
Mak Mixology, Palermo
Galleria delle Vittorie, or Victory Gallery, is a Italian Fascist-era shopping arcade that was abandoned towards the 1970s. Its rather shabby and worn appearance provides the unique backdrop to Mak Mixology, a trendy cocktail bar inspired by a 1930s aesthetic. The bar is the brainchild of cocktail enthusiast Filippo Genovese, who opened it in 2018 with a vision for something out-of-the-ordinary. The place has a courtyard feel, merged with a warehouse that has Art Deco design elements, so it feels spacious and airy but is technically indoors.
Genovese continues to envision Mak Mixology as a mingling of both Sicilian flavors and cocktail traditions from around the world. Along with a menu of delicious aperitivo options — typically a selection of light, small plates that fill the late afternoon or early evening snack gap before dinner — you'll find a robust selection of craft cocktails.
It's worth nothing that Italians traditionally eat dinner fairly late in the evening, which is something to keep in mind when planning your meals in Italy. The traditional aperitivo is somewhat akin to "happy hour" in the U.S., but with much more emphasis on local foods. These nibbles make great all-night bar snacks. At Mak Mixology, sidle up to some olives, bruschetta, and caponata — a traditional Sicilian dish made with eggplant — and jazz-inspired drinks like "Round Midnight," an ode to Thelonius Monk that's a take on the classic Americano. Not to be confused with the coffee, this cocktail is traditionally made with Campari and sweet vermouth. Come prepared to relax and listen to live music on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays starting at 8 p.m.
Bam Bar, Taormina
There's nothing quite like the feel of being at the "it" place, especially when there's a particular specialty that people literally line up for. That's where a go-to spot like Bam Bar comes in — another Taormina destination well worth checking out. Fans of "The White Lotus" might also recognize this place, as it appeared briefly in the show. And as if the ornate tiled signage at the inviting doorway and sunny, rustic interior aren't enough, this local spot is renowned for its granitas, which are a true Sicilian specialty.
A granita is typically a sweet, semi-frozen fruity snack you eat with a spoon. It's lighter and less creamy than gelato but not as crunchy as a slush, either — ideal for a hot day. Bam Bar's top-notch granitas are the reason patrons flock here. Another thing to keep in mind is that, at least at this iconic establishment, nothing goes better with a granita than a perfectly golden brioche bun, which can be dipped in the dessert. "Lovely choice of flavours to choose from, and make sure you have a brioche bun to eat with your gelato, which is served with or without whipped cream as you prefer," shares a visitor on Tripadvisor.
Bam Bar's seating is primarily outside, with tables lining a picturesque street and historic architecture everywhere you look. Inside, it has a timeless Mediterranean feel with sun motifs and tile work that feels like summer all year round. This place is very popular, so there's often a queue during the busier times of day, but visitors note that the wait usually isn't too long.
Bohème Mixology Bar, Catania
There's nothing quite like the intimate feel of a hole-in-the-wall hotspot for great drinks and chatting with friends. Cocktail-centric and also located in a small, intimate, cave-like setting, Bohème Mixology Bar is a speakeasy-style jewel of Sicily's port city of Catania. With funky vintage furniture and great local vibes, it doesn't have a cocktail menu, meaning that the seasoned mixologist behind the bar will learn what you like — or what you're interested in trying — in order to shake up something inventively tasty. "The concept of creating personalized cocktails tailored to your specific taste is both wonderful and innovative, supported by a staff that is genuinely attentive to accommodating your preferences as much as possible," shares a visitor on Tripadvisor.
Catania is a stop along a stunning, tourist-free bike route, and you may just want to add Bohème Mixology Bar to your list of places to kick back and relax after a long day outside. Its terrace is situated in a pedestrian zone, so while the interior is snug, communal, and atmospheric, with a warmth that's extra inviting during the colder months, the terrace is a great place to enjoy the waning of the day. Subtle, rustic refinement is what this spot is all about, where regionally award-winning drinks and snacks are served with care and a little extra flourish here and there that will delight your epicurean senses. Try the "Radici di Terra Mediterranea," a spiced beet dish with smoked eggplant.
Gagliardi Hotel Bar, Noto
A list of excellent Sicilian bars simply wouldn't be complete without a good handful of rooftop gems with amazing views. Enter the Terrazza at the Gagliardi Boutique Hotel in Noto, a dreamy Sicilian city with ancient streets, food, and art. There's a truly relaxing atmosphere here, situated atop a 19th-century palazzo, with sofa seats overlooking the ornate 18th-century Palazzo Ducezio. This serves as Noto's town hall, and just behind that is the stunning Cattedrale di San Nicolò. With views like these, there's really nothing better than sitting back and just soaking it all in, especially toward the end of the day when the sun casts golden light on the surrounding buildings.
Adjacent to the Terrazza Galgiardi is the Lounge Bar, which serves drinks and snacks throughout the day. And when the weather turns colder in the winter, a gallery is transformed into an indoor bar space. "The real highlight was the rooftop bar and lounge, offering stunning panoramic views of Noto's baroque skyline," a visitor shares in a review on Tripadvisor. "Watching the sunset with a signature cocktail or local wine was simply magical." The Negroni Gagliardi is a good place to start, according to Lavinia Colonna Preti, who shares on SiciliaSecrets.com that it evokes notes of orange, artichoke, and almonds grown in the Noto Valley.
Goccio - L'Arte del Miscelare, Palermo
Palermo is Italy's fifth largest city, so it probably comes as no surprise that it's home to a huge selection of bars. Another favorite is Goccio – L'Arte del Miscelare (which translates to the "art of mixing") with its contemporary, gently industrial vibe and emphasis is on spectacular craft cocktails. The menu is always evolving, and it updates throughout the year to reflect local ingredients and drinks that are suited to different seasons. Simple yet tasty Sicilian snacks like bruschetta are available alongside mouthwatering sharing platters that amount to a full meal for two people, often with an international twist. Sometimes you'll find burgers and hot dogs served beside bruschetta and other Italian nibbles.
Goccio is located in a wonderfully inviting, narrow, pedestrian-only stone passageway with unique Italian architecture all around. Outside, a colorful mural accompanies a few small tables, and the interior is warm and minimal with a focus on the bar. It's close to a number of other shops and restaurants, so the lane's vibe is energetic and communal here in the heart of the city. "The cocktails are super original and well-balanced," shares a happy visitor on Google Reviews. "The waiters were incredibly attentive and friendly at all times. The atmosphere of the alley where it's located is magical."
Bar Vitelli, Savoca
Taormina is far from the only place in Sicily with a claim to fame as a setting on screen. The little town of Savoca, which sits 26 miles south of Messina, the gateway to Sicily, is home to arguably one of the most iconic bars on the whole island: Bar Vitelli, which was made famous for appearing in Francis Ford Coppola's "The Godfather." Nestled in the mountains just off the coast of the Ionian Sea, this slice of cinematic history is worth visiting for that reason alone, but it's also a very pleasant place to sit on a terrance beneath a canopy of vines and take in the view. Of course, it's quite a tourist attraction thanks to its film history, so it can get very busy. But if you're seeking a respite after a day spent in the sun, this is certainly a landmark place to find it.
Bar Vitelli features a wide range of artisan pastries, salads, and snack plates, plus beers, wine, cocktails, and almond and citrus granitas in the summertime. If in addition to its dining options, you just can't get enough of this spot's location and history, it also has a boutique hotel attached, called Bar Vitelli Charming Suites. Beautiful beamed ceilings and rustic stone walls add to the timeless Mediterranean feel.
Kalapinta Craft Beer, Cefalù
When we think of Italy, wine naturally pops to mind, and Sicily's high-altitude Mount Etna region produces some truly wonderful vintages. If you prefer a fermented beverage that's more along the malty or hoppy side, you're in luck at Kalapinta Craft Beer in Cefalù, which is bringing locally brewed IPAs, Helles, and more to Sicily. "The beers and cocktails were excellent," shares a visitor on Google Reviews. "Loved the wall art and vibe. Owner and staff were super friendly and welcoming." The interior has a playful steampunk element, with mechanical gears and murals in a refreshingly high-ceilinged room — a bit of a departure from many of the other tiny, traditionally cellar-like interiors on this list.
One thing that's particularly enjoyable about trying beers on tap from a craft operation like Kalapinta is that you can try them in different sizes. Piccola, media, and grande pours (small, medium, and large) give you the option of sipping 0.3, 0.4, or 0.5-liter servings (about 10, 13.5, and 17 ounces, respectively). There's also a four-beer flight if you'd like to taste a selection. Kalapinta also features a great aperitivo selection, wines, cocktails, and more. And in terms of food, pub fare with an American flair is the focus of the menu, with some classic fried options like mozzarella sticks and onion rings — because honestly, what goes better with beer? — plus nachos and sandwiches.
Botteghe Colletti, Palermo
For good measure, one more excellent Palermo establishment that's well worth a visit would have to be the trendy Botteghe Colletti. Nestled in a cobblestone alleyway in San Francesco Square, this hotspot has a throwback, theatrical feeling inside with an old timber ceiling, tiled floor, and vintage-meets-funky decor that make the small space inviting and personable. "Absolutely lovely little bar tucked away in a charming alley in Palermo," shares a patron on Google Reviews. "The cocktails were well-balanced and creative, the service was friendly and attentive, and you can tell they genuinely care about feedback — everything felt thoughtful without trying too hard."
Craft cocktails are what it's all about at Botteghe Colletti, with classics and signature drinks alike that are served with aplomb. If you're looking for something both smooth and classic, try the espresso martini. The amaretto sour is also a favorite with visitors. And the bar also serves an attractive aperitivo platter with comforting slider-size sandwiches and other snacks.
Methodology
Far from a comprehensive rundown of all of the great bars Sicily has to offer, this list aims to focus on those that provide amazing service, creative drinks and food, and locations that are hard to beat. To compile this list, we focused on specific bars' official websites, some of which are connected to hotels, such as RoccoForteHotels.com, Belmond.com, Daiquiri-Taormina.com, MakMixology.it, Barvitelli.it, KalapintaMenu.it, plus bars' official Facebook and Instagram accounts.
We also relied on a number of blogs and beverage-specific publications like DrinksInt.com, TheRooftopGuide.com, Liquor.com, Wunderhead.com, Deskrib.com, TheMartiniHour.blog, and JameChanceTravels.com. Additional information about specific locations and historical context came from AtlasObscura.com, NotoInforma.it, TravelPRNews.com, Britannica.com, and we emphasized visitor experiences published in reviews on Tripadvisor and Google Reviews.