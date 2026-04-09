The Best Bars In Sicily For The Perfect Blend Of Relaxed Evenings And Timeless Italian Charm

Aperol spritzes, nero d'avola, espresso martinis — you name it, Sicily has a bar that will serve a great version of it, not to mention plenty of beers and myriad mixed drinks. This vibrant, Southern Italian island is known for some of the best food in Italy, per Rick Steves, and its bars are perfect places to find delicious snacks and sweet treats made from locally sourced ingredients. From tiny, atmospheric wine caves and cocktail emporiums to luxurious rooftop bars and craft breweries, there's a spot for every style.

There are a few things American tourists should know before stepping foot in an Italian bar, such as the way Italian bars tend to be open most of the day rather than being nighttime-only events. They're also great places to refuel with an espresso during the day if you're not quite ready for alcohol. And you won't find any sports bars on this list — these places are designed for socializing and relaxing in a way that feels truly timeless.

You'll find fantastic bars all around Sicily. And while the list below includes some phenomenal examples in different cities, representing a variety of styles and offerings. As you wander through the island's towns and cities, they'll divulge wonderful bars tucked in alleyways and along trendy thoroughfares that are well worth poking your head into. There's nothing quite like a freshly poured cold beer after a bunch of walking around on a warm day, right? Below, explore 11 bars around Sicily that highlight not only local flavor and inviting spaces but also historic architecture and coastal views that couples can't get enough of, plus charmingly cobbled alleys buzzing with people enjoying a night out.