This Popular National Park Has The Most Hot Springs (And It's Not Even Hot Springs National Park)

You'd think that a national park named for its hot springs would be the undisputed world capital of glorious hydrothermal soaking spots, but there's a U.S. national park with far more geothermal pools than Hot Springs National Park. If you're judging this contest by the sheer number of hot springs found within its boundaries, rather than hot springs you can actually swim in, Yellowstone comes out on top.

Though this might not be the winner travelers expect, Yellowstone National Park is renowned for having the world's largest concentration of hydrothermal features. The park is home to more than 10,000, from geysers like the famous Old Faithful to fumaroles emitting boiling-hot steam, and, of course, hot springs, heated by the underground volcanic magma. Though there is no official figure available on the exact number of hot springs, they're more abundant in Yellowstone than in any other national park.

That said, most of Yellowstone's hot springs are boiling wells of colorful water more suitable for admiring from a boardwalk than for swimming. They include favorites like Grand Prismatic Spring, a jaw-dropping, photogenic, rainbow-colored wonder, or Mammoth Hot Springs, where its acidic water has carved step-like formations into the stone. While these are beautiful to see and photograph, they're not safe for swimming. In fact, over twenty visitors have died in the park's hot springs. Visitors should avoid straying from the path near these scalding pools, which is just one of the unwritten rules you should know before visiting Yellowstone.